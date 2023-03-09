Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news

March 10, 2023

Today CNN 10 is looking at the latest news on the Federal Reserve. We’re breaking down inflation, interest rates, and government spending. And why any of that matters for American households. Then, we’re talking allergies. More than 24 million people in the U.S. have allergies from pollen, but is this year worse? Plus, this weekend, clocks will be springing forward in the practice known as Daylight Saving Time, but some want to end adjusting our clocks forever. All that and the story of two paragliding pilots with their heads in the clouds on this episode of CNN 10.

WEEKLY NEWS QUIZ

1. The Ironton, a 191-foot wooden schooner barge that sank in 1894 was recently discovered in what body of water?

2. CNN hero, Teresa Gray who runs a nonprofit called “Mobile Medics” recently delivered aid to what country struck by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake?

3. Featured in Tuesday’s episode, what isolated country in Asia is said to be dealing with its worst food shortages since a famine in the 1990s?

4. Colossal Biosciences says it plans to reincarnate what extinct pre-historic creature thanks to a breakthrough in genetics?

5. What U.S. state known for sunny skies and beaches was hit with back-to-back winter storms this week?

6. What popular social media app could soon be banned in the U.S. over privacy and data security concerns?

7. A woman from Wisconsin might be the luckiest in the world after collecting a world record number of what?

8. Thousands of government delegates across China gathered this week for the nation’s biggest annual political meeting, known as?

9. Scientists are preparing to explore one of Jupiter’s moons where they believe other life may live. What’s it called?

10. This Sunday marks the annual switch to what time standard in most U.S. states?

