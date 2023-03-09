SMR Tesla recall self-driving issues_00024022.png
Expert: Crashes involving self-driving cars often due to inattention
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Wednesday said it is opening a new special investigation into a February fatal crash in California involving a Tesla Model S where an advanced driver assistance system was suspected of having been used.

The agency is investigating the crash of a 2014 model year Tesla involving a fire truck in Contra Costa County, California. The fire department said a Tesla struck one of its fire trucks and the Tesla driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tesla did not immediately comment. Tesla and CEO Elon Musk insist its data shows Tesla vehicles using its driver assistance systems such as Autopilot and Full Self-Driving are safer than cars driven by people, but safety experts have questioned those claims.

In December, NHTSA said it had opened two new special investigations into crashes involving Tesla vehicles where advanced driver assistance systems are suspected to have been in use.

Since 2016, NHTSA has opened more than three dozen Tesla special crash investigations where driver assistance systems were suspected of being used, with 20 crash deaths reported.

In this photo released by Contra Costa County Fire Protection District in California, firefighters work the scene of a fatal accident involving a Tesla and a Contra Costa County fire truck on February 18. The Tesla driver was killed and a passenger was critically injured when the car plowed into the fire truck, which was parked on a Northern California freeway to shield a crew clearing another accident.
In this photo released by Contra Costa County Fire Protection District in California, firefighters work the scene of a fatal accident involving a Tesla and a Contra Costa County fire truck on February 18. The Tesla driver was killed and a passenger was critically injured when the car plowed into the fire truck, which was parked on a Northern California freeway to shield a crew clearing another accident.
Contra Costa County Fire Protection District/AP

In 2021 the agency disclosed it is investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash.

NHTSA typically opens more than 100 special crash investigations annually into emerging technologies and other potential auto safety issues that have, for instance, previously helped to develop safety rules on air bags.

In June, NHTSA upgraded to an engineering analysis its defect probe into 830,000 Tesla vehicles with Autopilot and involving crashes with parked emergency vehicles including fire trucks. That step was necessary before the agency could demand a recall.

NHTSA is reviewing whether Tesla vehicles adequately ensure drivers are paying attention. Previously, the agency said evidence suggested drivers in most crashes under review had complied with Tesla’s alert strategy that seeks to compel driver attention, raising questions about its effectiveness.

– CNN’s Chris Isidore contributed to this report