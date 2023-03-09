Nightcap_030923_16x9NoLogo
Everyone hates switching the clocks for Daylight Saving Time. So why is it so hard to get rid of?
14:22 - Source: CNN
Nightcap episodes 14 videos
Nightcap_030923_16x9NoLogo
Everyone hates switching the clocks for Daylight Saving Time. So why is it so hard to get rid of?
14:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap_030121_16x9_Logo
Hollywood's Ozempic craze, a real-life 'Succession' drama, and the downfall of HQ Trivia
13:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap 022323 16x9
Junk airline & hotel fees, the death of social media and the dream of a 4-day work week
14:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap 02162023 16x9 NO LOGO
How is Musk doing at Twitter? Why are EVs getting bigger? And why so many meetings?!
14:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap 02092023 16x9 LOGO
Crypto Super Bowl ads have vanished, fake meat is fading, and shopping on Amazon is getting worse
15:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
nightcap 02022023 16x9 REV
Used cars are finally getting cheaper and everything you need to know about tipping
11:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Nightcap 012623 16X9 NO LOGO REV
The Elon Musk mystique is fading and this teacher says don't ban ChatGPT
11:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Nightcap 01192023 16x9 NO LOGO
A new phase in the battle over working from home, Madison Square Garden's 'enemies' list, and a $500 version of Tinder
14:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
DESKTOP_Nightcap 111722_NO LOGO
Sam Bankman-Fried says 'F**k Regulators', Musk's Twitter ultimatum, and making TikToks instead of ads
13:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
nightcap 120122 16x9 Logo
Elon Musk vs. Tim Cook, Sam Bankman-Fried's media apology tour, and why shopping on Amazon is getting worse
14:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 12152022 16x9 logo
Elon Musk's 'wild man strategy,' the next crypto shoe to drop, and the TikTok boogeyman
13:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 11-10-22 16x9 Logo
How crypto's golden boy lost billions, the end of quiet quitting, and the biggest mistake the Powerball winner can make
14:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap 110322_16x9_NO LOGO
Inside Musk's Twitter, Musk echoes Donald Trump, and an antitrust earthquake
14:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Nightcap_102022_16x9 NO LOGO
Watch: Tough times at Tesla, Kanye's Parler games and what this supermarket merger could mean for your grocery bill
12:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business

Editor’s Note: A version of this story appeared in CNN Business’ Nightcap newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free, here.

New York CNN  — 

Yesterday, the financial world witnessed a classic run on the bank when Silvergate Capital, the go-to US lender for crypto companies, said it would wind down its operations and voluntarily liquidate.

ICYMI: Silvergate was, for most of its existence, a traditional Southern California regional bank. But by 2018, it had pivoted to crypto, recognizing that young digital asset firms were struggling to establish relationships with larger mainstream banks. Silvergate positioned itself as a conduit for these new companies that other institutions viewed with a mix of skepticism and disdain. It was a pretty shrewd business move at the time. But Silvergate went all in on crypto, and left itself overexposed in the crash that began last year.

As Bloomberg’s Max Reyes writes:

“After hitching its wagon so firmly to the new world of crypto, the bank had exposed itself to an old-world banking risk: When the industry’s prospects soured, Silvergate had little other business to lean on.”

The bank’s shares have cratered 98% from their November 2021 high. In the same period, the global crypto industry has lost two-thirds of its value, falling from a $3 trillion market cap to $1 trillion.

BIG PICTURE

If you’re in the crypto biz at this moment, you’re working under a long, dark shadow cast by Sam Bankman-Fried, the entrepreneur who became a pariah when his crypto empire collapsed last year. That event sparked a rash of bankruptcies and put the entire industry on watch.

If traditional finance folks and regulators saw crypto as something of a nuisance before, FTX’s collapse and the criminal indictments that followed turned the market radioactive. The closer you were to FTX, the more trouble you could be in.

“There’s an old saying — ‘if you lie down with dogs, you wake up with fleas’ — and that’s what happened with Silvergate,” John Reed Stark, an outspoken crypto critic and former head of the SEC’s Office of Internet Enforcement, told the Wall Street Journal. He described Silvergate’s collapse as a “cataclysmic event for the crypto industry.”

To be sure, Silvergate hasn’t been accused of wrongdoing over its ties to FTX, but the bank acknowledged it had been investigated by regulators and the Justice Department.

MY TWO CENTS

Cards on the table: I am neither pro- nor anti-crypto. I am skeptical of it the same way I am deeply skeptical of (and fascinated by) pretty much anything involving large sums of money and zealotry.

In the fallout of Silvergate, bullish analysts are, predictably, pointing to how overexposed the bank was to a single industry, how it had lousy risk management, etc. — anything to avoid putting the blame on crypto.

“Silvergate’s demise was not a crypto problem,” said Marcus Sotiriou, an analyst at digital asset broker GlobalBlock. “Silvergate’s collapse was due to…not having enough cash, leading to the lack of capital from the bank run.”

And yes, 100% — Silvergate should have diversified rather than put all its eggs in the crypto basket, which is universally understood to be a basket full of spikes and broken glass prone to violent swings.

But also … there’s a reason the tight-knit network of crypto giants all flocked to Silvergate. Other, better-managed banks didn’t have the stomach for it.

I’ve heard the “don’t blame crypto” argument a thousand times. When FTX imploded, it wasn’t crypto’s fault — it was one bad apple, an old-fashioned fraud. And it was the same story nearly a year ago, when the Terra/Luna crash last spring wiped out billions overnight — don’t blame crypto; those were toxic algorithmic stablecoins, you can’t trust those. And ditto when Celsius, Voyager, and Three Arrows all went belly up in the “crypto winter” of 2022 — we can’t help that the regulatory frameworks let reckless actors deceive well-meaning investors…

There is a kernel of truth in all of those stories, but as the crypto dominoes keep falling, it becomes harder to ignore the through-line.

Enjoying Nightcap? Sign up and you’ll get all of this, plus some other funny stuff we liked on the internet, in your inbox every night. (OK, most nights — we believe in a four-day work week around here.)