New York CNN —

More than 3.2 million Calico Critters toys that were sold in a set with a baby bottle and pacifier accessories are being recalled because they pose a serious choking hazard for small children, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday.

Epoch Everlasting Play, based in Pine Brook, New Jersey, makes the products. It said it is aware of three incidents involving the pacifier accessory, including two deaths.

One fatal incident involved a 2-year-old child in 2018 in New Mexico, and the other fatal incident involved a 9-month-old child in 2015 in Japan, the CPSC said.

The CPSC issued a recall of more than 3.2 million Calico Critters animal figures and sets sold with a baby bottle abd pacifier after death of an infant and toddler due to choking. From United States Consumer Product Safety Commission

This recall involves all Calico Critters flocked animal figures and sets sold with bottle and pacifier accessories. The bottle accessories were sold in yellow, pink, blue and orange colors.

One style of the bottle has two yellow handles. The pacifier accessories were sold in yellow, orange, pink, dark pink, blue and teal colors.

The sets, priced between $10 and $80, were sold at Walmart (WMT), Meijer, and other stores nationwide and online at www.calicocritters.com and on Amazon (AMZN) from January 2000 through December 2021.

The agency said consumers should immediately take the recalled bottle and pacifier accessories away from children and contact the company for instructions on how to submit a photo of the recalled bottle and/or pacifier accessory, along with contact information and other instructions to receive a free replacement accessory.