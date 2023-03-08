CNN —

The Rochester, New York, event venue where two people died during a crowd crush on Sunday night will not be allowed to host events while an investigation is underway, officials said Wednesday.

Two people died and eight were injured during the GloRilla concert at the Main Street Armory when what sounded like gunfire set off chaos, according to people who were there.

The owner of the venue was set to meet with the Rochester Police Department and the head of the city’s law department on Wednesday morning about the pending renewal of entertainment license, but did not show up, Rochester Police Chief David Smith said in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Smith said since the owner did not show up, the renewal application for the venue was denied and all events are paused.

“We felt it prudent that we not allow events to continue and risk a repetition or repeat of what happened Sunday,” Smith said. “We need to ensure that folks going out to see a concert in Rochester are safe and feel safe.”

“Bottom line is – lives were lost – we need to take steps to make sure that no lives are lost in the future if this is something that is preventable,” Smith added.

One individual that attended the concert is still “fighting for her life,” according to Smith.

Police on Sunday responded to a report of shots fired at the concert, but there was no evidence of a shooting, they said. The injuries they found appeared “to be as a result of a large crowd pushing towards the exits following accounts of individuals hearing what they believed to be gunshots,” Rochester police Lt. Nicholas Adams said after the incident.

One of the concertgoers told CNN she was leaving the venue with her sister when she heard what sounded like muffled gunshots outside.

It sounded like they were shooting outside, so everyone started running back in,” Atiya Holley said. “Then when everyone tried to exit again, it got crazy.”

Rochester police are interviewing concertgoers and security agents, Smith said earlier.

The Main Street Armory has a 5,000-person maximum capacity, according to the city. Investigators are working with fire marshals to help determine the number of concertgoers in relation to the venue’s capacity.