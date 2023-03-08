Sustainable film sets could help clean up the film industry
Published
4:28 AM EST, Wed March 8, 2023
The Vectar Project is attempting to make film and television production more sustainable. By building sets made from lightweight cardboard and paper, it hopes to reduce the industry's environmental footprint. Pictured, a set used for an advert for Meta, the parent company of Facebook.
Vectar Sets/Vectar Project
Vectar, based in Manchester, England, says its sets are considerably lighter than ones made from materials such as plywood, which means transporting them results in lower carbon emissions. Pictured, a showcase for one of its sets.
Vectar Sets/Vectar Project
According to Vectar, its boards have a carbon footprint 90% lower than that of MDF and three times lower than plywood.
Vectar Sets/Vectar Project
Vectar says the boards are made from timber waste, comprising sawdust and branches.
Vectar Sets/Vectar Project
MDF is typically hard to recycle, because it's made from wood fiber and adhesives, which can be difficult to separate. Vectar's sets are fully recyclable and "encourage a positive approach to environmental stewardship across all aspects of production," according to the company.
Vectar Sets/Vectar Project
Vectar says the boards are strong enough to hold a person's weight. "We've made a cardboard staircase that you can walk up," says Chris Gilmour, director of The Vectar Project.
Vectar Sets/Vectar Project
Recyclable sets are part of a growing trend for film and television productions to utilize more green practices. British movie "1917" (pictured here), released in 2019, was the first major film to receive the highest award for sustainable production from Albert, an organization that offers environmental certification for the UK television industry.