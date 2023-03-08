CNN —

The success of last year’s “Janet Jackson” documentary means there’s more to come.

Lifetime and A&E announced Wednesday that the networks have greenlit a continuation of the story of the superstar’s life and career.

According to the networks, “Janet Jackson: Family First” will “chronicle the legendary singer, songwriter, producer, author, actor, philanthropist and global icon as she embarks on her 2023 “Together Again” tour, and her collaboration with brother Randy Jackson to reunite the family band after 40 years since their last performance.”

“Janet Jackson” was deemed a success after it was seen by 21 million viewers last year.

“I was touched by the love and support from the wonderful fans who enjoyed the documentary,” Jackson said in a statement. “I am excited to continue to share my story, and welcome fans into my life and the ‘Together Again’ tour. Thank you for your never-ending support, and I hope you enjoy the next chapter.”

The new documentary is currently filming and will follow the 2023 “Together Again” tour, which will celebrate Janet Jackson’s 50th anniversary in entertainment. It will also spotlight the milestones for two of Jackson’s most critically acclaimed albums – 25 years of “The Velvet Rope,” and 30 years of “janet.”