CNN —

Bill Hader killed it playing an assassin on “Barry,” and now it’s coming to an end.

The Emmy-winning HBO series will premiere its fourth and final season on April 16, the network has announced.

HBO is owned by CNN’s parent company.

Hader, who is also co-creator, writer, director and executive producer for the dark comedy, said in a statement, “It’s been an amazing journey making this show, and it’s bittersweet that the story has come to its natural conclusion.”

He stars as Barry Berkman, a hitman who finds himself embroiled in the acting scene in Los Angeles after work leads him to the city.

The acclaimed series earned him an outstanding lead actor in a comedy series Emmy and outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for Henry Winkler, who plays acting coach Gene Cousineau in the show.

According to HBO, the fourth season will follow Cousineau, who “is hailed as a hero as Barry’s arrest has shocking consequences. It’s all been leading up to this - the explosive and hilarious final chapter of Barry.”