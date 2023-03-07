The Twitter logo is displayed on the exterior of Twitter headquarters on October 26, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
The workers the mass Twitter layoffs left behind
Jon Sarlin Amanda Steen
CNN tried an AI flirt app. It was shockingly pervy
aoc twitter hearing
These two moments show how Twitter's choices helped former President Trump
deepfake newscasters wang pkg
These newscasters you may have seen online are not real people
People wait in line at the April 2022 grand opening of the Bored & Hungry pop-up burger restaurant in Long Beach, California, which used Bored Ape images.
Lawsuit says celebrities were paid to fuel hype behind these NFTs
Tiny Robot orig jc
Video: This tiny shape-shifting robot can melt its way out of a cage
nightcap 012623 Clip 2 16x9 nb
Hear why this teacher says schools should embrace ChatGPT, not ban it
Argo boating app 2
'Make my dad famous': A daughter's quest to showcase her dad's artwork
nightcap 012623 Clip 1 16x9 nb
Are Musk's Twitter actions a speed bump for Tesla?
OpenAI ChatGPT STOCK
He loves artificial intelligence. Hear why he is issuing a warning about ChatGPT
Mastodon
Twitter competitor to Elon Musk: Get off the internet
nightcap 011923 Clip 2 16x9
Tinder is reportedly testing a $500 per month subscription plan. Is it worth it?
corvette eray thumb
See the first electrified and fastest-accelerating Corvette
Trump Facebook Employees Debate 02
Facebook could soon reinstate Trump. Two former senior staffers debate the decision
19 TikTok STOCK
Experts raising alarm over 'crisis' of TikTok's impact on mental health
Quirky CES Products Split
See CES 2023's weirdest new technologies
New York CNN  — 

Elon Musk publicly scoffed at a Twitter employee’s uncertainty about whether he had been laid off in a recent round of cuts and spoke dismissively of the employee’s disability in a series of tweets Monday night. It’s the latest example of the billionaire openly antagonizing his company’s current and former staffers.

Haraldur Thorleifsson, an Iceland-based Twitter senior director, tweeted at Musk that access to his computer had been cut off nine days earlier, when Twitter reportedly laid off some 200 employees. But, Thorleifsson said in his tweet, “your head of HR is not able to confirm if I am an employee or not.”

Pedestrians pass in front of Twitter Inc. headquarters in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.
David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

She was weeks away from maternity leave at Twitter. Then Elon Musk took over

Musk responded in a tweet asking, “what work have you been doing?” When Thorleifsson provided a list of his tasks in response, Musk appeared to cast doubt on several points. “Pics or it didn’t happen,” he tweeted. In a separate tweet, the billionaire said Thorleifsson “did no actual work, claimed as an excuse that he had a disability that prevented him from typing.”

Thorleifsson clarified in a tweet that he has muscular dystrophy, a degenerative disease that he says put him in a wheelchair more than 20 years ago. Thorleifsson, who founded a digital branding company acquired by Twitter in 2021, has been recognized by the United Nations and the president of Iceland for spearheading a charitable effort to build 1,000 wheelchair ramps around Reykjavik to increase the city’s accessibility.

“I’m not able to do manual work (which in this case means typing or using a mouse) for extended periods of time without my hands starting to cramp,” he said. “I can however write for an hour or two at a time. This wasn’t a problem in Twitter 1.0 since I was a senior director and my job was mostly to help teams move forward, give them strategic and tactical advice.”

Thorleifsson did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment. Twitter, which has cut much of its public relations department, also did not respond.

It’s not the first time Musk, one of the richest men in the world, has publicly mocked employees at Twitter, the company he bought for $44 billion last year. He has feuded on the platform with former Twitter executives, fired employees who criticized him and in one case publicly called out a former employee’s tweets about him saying that they were the result of “a tragic case of adult onset Tourette’s.”

The jarring spectacle of a company’s owner publicly mocking an employee highlights the unique corporate circus that Twitter workers have experienced over the past year. Musk threatened to bail on the deal, then completed the acquisition only to proceed with multiple rounds of layoffs. Hundreds of former Twitter employees are now taking legal action against the company, alleging broken severance promises and, in some cases, discrimination, including against disabled employees.

Meanwhile, the platform appears to be struggling to stay online. On Monday, Twitter experienced one of its biggest outages since Musk’s takeover, with many users entirely unable to access the site, and others facing issues clicking links or viewing photos, for about an hour. It was the third major technical glitch Twitter has faced in less than a month, as Musk has slashed staff from around 7,500 workers before his takeover to fewer than 2,000 and engaged in a series of other cost-cutting efforts.

Following the exchange with Musk, Thorleifsson said in a tweet that Twitter’s HR head had confirmed he is no longer employed at the company.

“Which is totally ok and it happens all the time … They usually tell people about it but that’s seemingly the optional part at Twitter now,” he said. “Next up though is finding out if Twitter will pay me what they owe me per my contract.”