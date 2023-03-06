5g
Here's what you need to know about 5G
01:19 - Source: CNN Business
Latest in tech 16 videos
5g
Here's what you need to know about 5G
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Jon Sarlin Amanda Steen 1
CNN tried an AI flirt app. It was shockingly pervy
03:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
aoc twitter hearing
These two moments show how Twitter's choices helped former President Trump
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
deepfake newscasters wang pkg
These newscasters you may have seen online are not real people
03:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
People wait in line at the April 2022 grand opening of the Bored & Hungry pop-up burger restaurant in Long Beach, California, which used Bored Ape images.
Lawsuit says celebrities were paid to fuel hype behind these NFTs
07:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tiny Robot orig jc
Video: This tiny shape-shifting robot can melt its way out of a cage
01:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 012623 Clip 2 16x9 nb
Hear why this teacher says schools should embrace ChatGPT, not ban it
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Argo boating app 2
'Make my dad famous': A daughter's quest to showcase her dad's artwork
01:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
nightcap 012623 Clip 1 16x9 nb
Are Musk's Twitter actions a speed bump for Tesla?
02:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
OpenAI ChatGPT STOCK
He loves artificial intelligence. Hear why he is issuing a warning about ChatGPT
04:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mastodon
Twitter competitor to Elon Musk: Get off the internet
02:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 011923 Clip 2 16x9
Tinder is reportedly testing a $500 per month subscription plan. Is it worth it?
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
corvette eray thumb
See the first electrified and fastest-accelerating Corvette
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Trump Facebook Employees Debate 02
Facebook could soon reinstate Trump. Two former senior staffers debate the decision
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
19 TikTok STOCK
Experts raising alarm over 'crisis' of TikTok's impact on mental health
03:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Quirky CES Products Split
See CES 2023's weirdest new technologies
02:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN  — 

Verizon is raising the prices on some of its older cell phone plans, the company confirmed to CNN on Monday. The move is part of a broader effort to get more of its customer base on 5G plans.

Customers who decide to stay on one of Verizon’s older Unlimited plans will be charged an additional $2 a month. The change will take effect on April 10.

“Customers who are currently on — or choose to stay on — older Unlimited postpaid wireless plans from seven years ago will be notified of a new rate plan adjustment by email, direct mail and in their next bill to account for the added cost of maintaining these legacy plans,” the company said in a statement.

Plans facing a rate change include Beyond Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited 55+, Go Unlimited and Verizon Unlimited. The company is encouraging customers to upgrade to plans such as 5G Get More, 5G Start and others that provide more “choice” and “flexibility.”

The price hike comes as Verizon (VZ) looks to grow its consumer unit, a part of the business that’s struggled to keep up with competitors. AT&T raised rates last year on some of its older plans by up to $6 for individual lines and $12 for family plans. Verizon (VZ) followed with the same price increases.

Verizon, whose shares are down 30% over the past year, did not say how many customers will be impacted by the latest price hike.

Last week Verizon announced a management shakeup and appointed Sowmyanarayan Sampath as CEO of the consumer business unit. Verizon’s chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg said the appointments reflect the company’s mission to strengthen its “competitive capabilities.”