“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Women Talking” and “Severance” were the big winners at the Writers Guild of America Awards over the weekend.
The bi-coastal event was hosted by Janelle James (in LA) and Michelle Buteau (in NY), with a possible strike by members of the guild looming this spring.
See the complete list of winners below.
Screenplay
Original Screenplay
”Everything Everywhere All At Once,” written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
Adapted Screenplay
”Women Talking,” screenplay by Sarah Polley, based on a book by Miriam Toews
Documentary Screenplay
”Moonage Daydream,” written by Brett Morgen
Television
Drama Series
”Severance,” written by Chris Black, Andrew Colville, Kari Drake, Dan Erickson, Mark Friedman, Helen Leigh, Anna Moench, Amanda Overton
Comedy Series
“The Bear,” written by Karen Joseph Adcock, Joanna Calo, Rene Gube, Sofya Levitsky-Weitz, Alex O’Keefe, Catherine Schetina, Christopher Storer
New Series
”Severance,” written by Chris Black, Andrew Colville, Kari Drake, Dan Erickson, Mark Friedman, Helen Leigh, Anna Moench, Amanda Overton
Limited Series
“The White Lotus,” written by Mike White
TV & New Media Motion Pictures
”Honor Society,” written by David A. Goodman
Animation
Undone, “Rectify” - written by Elijah Aron & Patrick Metcalf
Episodic Drama
Plan and Execution, “Better Call Saul” - written by Thomas Schnauz
Episodic Comedy
The One, The Only, “Hacks” - written by Lucia Aniello & Paul W. Downs & Jen Statsky
Comedy/Variety Talk Series
”Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
Daniel O’Brien, Owen Parsons, Charlie Redd, Joanna Rothkopf, Seena Vali Writers Johnathan Appel, Ali Barthwell, Tim Carvell, Liz Hynes, Ryan Ken, Mark Kramer, Sofia Manfredi, John Oliver, Taylor Kay Phillips, Chrissy Shackelford
Comedy/Variety Sketch Series
”Inside Amy Schumer”
Georgie Aldaco, Rosebud Baker, Jeremy Beiler, Cazzie David, Tova Diker, Derek Gaines, Jon Glaser, Jaye McBride, Tim Meadows, Christine Nangle, Daniel Powell, Tami Sagher, Amy Schumer, Joe Strazzullo, Sydnee Washington, Ron Weiner
Comedy/Variety Specials
”Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel”
Quiz and Audience Participation
”Baking It” - Neil Casey, Chad Carter, Jessica McKenna, Zach Reino
Daytime Drama
“Days of Our Lives” - Ron Carlivati Writers Lorraine Broderick, Jazmen Darnell Brown, Joanna Cohen, Carolyn Culliton, Richard Culliton, Cheryl Davis, Kirk Doering, Christopher Dunn, Jamey Giddens, David Kreizman, Ryan Quan, Dave Ryan, Katherine D. Schock
Children’s Episodic, Long Form, and Specials
Prison or Palace, “Life by Ella” - written by Hernan Barangan
New media & news
Short Form New Media
“Three Busy Debras” - written by Sandy Honig, Mitra Jouhari, Sarah Sherman, Alyssa Stonoha, Diana Tay, Evan Waite
Documentary Script
Lies, Politics and Democracy, “Frontline” - written by Michael Kirk & Mike Wiser; PBS
Documentary Script — Non Current Events
“Episode Two: An American (1775 – 1790),” Benjamin Franklin - written by Dayton Duncan
News Script — Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, or Breaking Report
The Water Crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, “CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell” - written by James Hutton, Rob Rivielle
News Script — Analysis, Feature, or Commentary
Targeting Americans, “60 Minutes” - written by Scott Pelley, Oriana Zill de Granados
Digital News
“How Oregon’s Prison System Retaliated Against Its Most Effective Jailhouse Lawyer” - written by Jessica Schulberg; HuffPost.com
Radio/Audio
Radio/Audio Documentary
“Like a Lion With No Teeth,” Crime Show - written by Emma Courtland & Cat Schuknecht; Gimlet Media
Radio/Audio News Script — Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, or Breaking Report
“Hail And Farewell: Saluting 5 Who Made A Difference” - written by Gail Lee; CBS Radio
Radio/Audio News Script — Analysis, Feature, or Commentary
“What I Wish I Knew Before I Started IVF,” The Waves - written by Cheyna Roth; Slate
Promotional Writing
On Air Promotion
“CBS Celebrates Juneteenth” - Written by Justin DiLauro