This aerial drone photograph taken on March 1, 2023, shows emergency crews searching wreckage after a train accident in the Tempi Valley near Larissa, Greece. - At least 32 people were killed and another 85 injured after a collision between two trains caused a derailment near the Greek city of Larissa late at night on February 28, 2023, authorities said. A fire services spokesman confirmed that three carriages skipped the tracks just before midnight after the trains -- one for freight and the other carrying 350 passengers - collided about halfway along the route between Athens and Thessaloniki. (Photo by Vasilis VERVERIDIS / Eurokinissi/motionteam / AFP) (Photo by VASILIS VERVERIDIS/Eurokinissi/motionteam/AFP via Getty Images)
Audio reveals what happened moments before deadly train crash in Greece
02:04 - Source: CNN

Start your week smart: Greek train crash, Alex Murdaugh, Trump, Ukraine, Biden

By Andrew Torgan, CNN
Published 8:58 AM EST, Sun March 5, 2023
CNN  — 

Do you ever wish you could ditch your humdrum life and sail away on a trip around the world? Sounds super fun, but also super expensive … at least until now. For the somewhat modest price of $30,000 a year – about what you’d pay for a used car – you can set sail on a three-year voyage that will visit 135 countries on all seven continents.

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

• Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has apologized for one of the country’s worst train crashes in years, saying “We cannot, will not, and must not hide behind human error.” Demonstrators have been pouring onto the streets in the wake of the deadly crash, with widespread anger over the country’s railway safety record. Fresh unrest broke out today, with protesters clashing with police in Athens in scenes that are expected to be seen across the country.

• Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Friday for the murders of his wife and son – another chapter in the downfall of the disgraced attorney whose dynastic family had significant legal reach for decades in parts of South Carolina’s Lowcountry.

• Former President Donald Trump said Saturday that he would not drop out of the 2024 presidential race if he were indicted in any of the federal and state investigations he faces.  

• The US is working with Ukrainian pilots in the United States to determine how long it would take to train them to fly F-16 fighter jets, three sources briefed on the matter told CNN. Ukraine has been pushing for the US to provide fighter jets, arguing that they need them to defend against Russian missile and drone attacks.

• President Joe Biden will visit Alabama today to commemorate the 58th anniversary of the landmark Bloody Sunday march that galvanized the civil rights movement and helped lead to an expansion of voting rights.

The week ahead

Monday

The Jewish holiday Purim – a celebration of the story of Queen Esther of Persia – begins at sundown.

Tuesday

Residents of Oklahoma will cast their votes on whether to legalize recreational marijuana for use by adults over the age of 21. In 2018, Oklahoma voters approved a measure that legalized the sale and use of medical marijuana in the state. Recreational marijuana is currently legal in 21 states and Washington, DC.

And celebrations for Holi – the Hindu festival of love, color and spring – begin with Holika Dahan, a night of bonfires.

Wednesday

March 8 is International Women’s Day, which aims to bring attention to women’s accomplishments and obstacles around the world. This year’s theme is DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality.

Thursday

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw is likely to face tough questions when he testifies before a Senate committee regarding the toxic train derailment last month in East Palestine, Ohio. Norfolk Southern announced last week that Shaw had personally set up a $445,000 scholarship endowment fund for seniors at East Palestine High School. An unspecified number of students will be able to use the fund to attend college or vocational schools.

Friday

South by Southwest (SXSW) – a collection of music, film and interactive conferences and festivals held annually in Austin, Texas – gets underway and runs through March 19.

One Thing: Student loan limbo

In this week’s One Thing podcast, CNN Politics writer Katie Lobosco has everything you need to know about President Joe Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness program, which came under scrutiny at the Supreme Court last week. She recaps oral arguments and explains what other kinds of relief borrowers can seek while the program is paused. Listen here for more

Photos of the week

Rescue crews operate at the site of a train crash near Larissa, Greece, on Wednesday, March 1.
Alex Murdaugh is handcuffed in the courtroom after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/murdaugh-trial-closing-arguments-03-02-23/index.html" target="_blank">receiving a guilty verdict</a> in his double murder trial in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Thursday, March 2. Murdaugh was found guilty of killing his wife and son in June 2021.
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge signs autographs for fans before a spring training baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday, February 26.
Snow-covered mountains rise above the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, on Wednesday, March 1. A rare <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/25/weather/winter-storm-us-saturday/index.html" target="_blank">blizzard warning</a> was in effect for parts of southern California and Los Angeles County this past weekend, as <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/26/weather/california-winter-weather/index.html" target="_blank">a winter storm</a> dumped massive amounts of precipitation across the region.
WNBA star Brittney Griner, right, and her wife Cherelle <a href="https://www.cnn.com/videos/us/2023/02/26/brittney-griner-naacp-image-awards-speech-russia-ukraine-prisoners-cp-orig-kj.cnn" target="_blank">make a surprise appearance</a> at the NAACP Image Awards in Pasedena, California, on Saturday, February 25. Griner, who was <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/08/politics/brittney-griner-released/index.html" target="_blank">detained in Russia for several months</a> last year, received an emotional standing ovation as she took the stage.
People watch as an election official holds up a ballot during the counting process for Nigeria's presidential election at a polling station in Lagos on Saturday, February 25. A Nigerian opposition party <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/28/africa/nigeria-presidential-election-result-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">has said it will launch a legal challenge</a> after Bola Ahmed Tinubu was declared the winner of the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/21/africa/nigeria-presidential-poll-2023-intl-cmd/index.html" target="_blank">controversial elections</a> on Wednesday.
A newborn baby lies in a hospital in Hatay, Turkey, on Friday, February 24. In early February, a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/middleeast/live-news/turkey-earthquake-latest-020623/index.html" target="_blank">7.8 magnitude earthquake</a> rocked the country and neighboring Syria, leaving thousands dead.
From left, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" actors Jenny Slate, Stephanie Hsu, James Hong, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan accept the Screen Actors Guild award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 26. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/26/entertainment/gallery/sag-awards-2023/index.html" target="_blank">See more photos from the 2023 SAG Awards</a>.
A pollen-covered bumblebee stands on a crocus in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on Wednesday, March 1.
People gather to celebrate Lathmar Holi in Barsana, India, on Tuesday, February 28.
Ukrainian military medics treat a wounded solider at a field hospital near Bakhmut, Ukraine, on Sunday, February 26.
A scorekeeper watches a cricket match between New Zealand and England from inside the scoreboard in Wellington, New Zealand on Monday, February 27.
Families fly kites on a beach during a kite festival in Pattaya, Thailand, on Sunday, February 26.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot pauses during her concession speech at her election night party in Chicago on Tuesday, February 28. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/28/politics/chicago-mayor-election-results/index.html" target="_blank">Lightfoot lost her bid</a> for a second term, failing to make a top-two runoff in the latest demonstration of growing concerns about crime in one of the nation's largest cities. Paul Vallas, a long-time public schools chief, and Brandon Johnson, a Cook County commissioner, will advance to the April runoff.
Wreckage from a capsized boat is washed ashore on a beach near Cutro, Italy, on Monday, February 27. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/26/europe/migrant-shipwreck-deaths-italy-calabria-intl/index.html" target="_blank">At least 64 people died</a> after the wooden boat carrying migrants from Turkey broke apart on rocks off the Italian coast on Sunday.
Family members and friends of Israeli settlers Hillel Menachem Yaniv, 21, and Yagel Yaakov Yaniv, 19, mourn during their funeral at Israel's national cemetery in Jerusalem on Monday, February 27. The brothers were <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/26/middleeast/west-bank-violence-intl/index.html" target="_blank">shot and killed Sunday</a> in the Israeli-occupied West Bank town of Hawara.
A model struts while sporting a look from Dolce & Gabanna during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Saturday, February 25.
Inmates arrive at a prison in Tecoluca, El Salvador, on Saturday, February 25. The first group of 2,000 suspected gang members in El Salvador has been moved to a huge new prison, the centerpiece of President Nayib Bukele's self-declared war on crime.
A French paratrooper parachutes from an aircraft during a large-scale military drill in Castres, France, on Saturday, February 25.
US first lady Jill Biden waves to students during her visit to the Namibia University of Science and Technology in Windhoek, Namibia, on Friday, February 24. She <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/21/politics/jill-biden-namibia-kenya/index.html" target="_blank">traveled to Namibia and Kenya</a>, her first visit to Africa since becoming first lady.
Revelers kiss ahead of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, February 25, in Sydney, Australia.
Northern lights illuminate the sky as visitors walk along Hornbaek Beach in the northern part of Sealand, Denmark, on Monday, February 27.
People work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, February 27. Following one of the worst weeks of the year for stocks, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up over 200 points in morning trading.
A woman attends the 2023 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, on Wednesday, March 1.
Tommy Fury punches Jake Paul during <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/27/sport/jake-paul-loss-tommy-fury-fight-intl-hnk-spt/index.html" target="_blank">their title fight</a> at the Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, February 26. Paul suffered the first defeat of his fledgling boxing career as Fury, a boxer-turned reality TV star, edged him out in a split decision.
Participants wear traditional costumes and hold torches while marching to celebrate the Independence Movement anniversary in Cheonan, South Korea, on Tuesday, February 28. The holiday marks the 1919 civilian uprising against Japanese colonial rule.
A manatee comes up for a breath of air at Bairs Cove at Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge in Titusville, Florida, on Saturday, February 25.
Anti-government demonstrators protest against recent reforms to the country's electoral law pushed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in Mexico City on Sunday, February 26.
Brazil's Guilherme Santos celebrates with teammates after defeating the United States on Sunday, February 26, to qualify for the Basketball World Cup.
US Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont speaks in front of the Supreme Court during a rally in support of the Biden administration's student debt relief plan on Tuesday, February 28. The Supreme Court <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/28/politics/student-loan-forgiveness-supreme-court-arguments-takeaways/index.html" target="_blank">heard oral arguments</a> in two cases challenging President Joe Biden's student loan debt forgiveness program, which remains on hold after a lower court blocked the plan in November.
Fans throw toys onto the pitch during the Turkish Super League soccer match between Besiktas and Antalyaspor in Istanbul, Turkey, on Sunday, February 26. During the match, supporters threw a massive number of toys to be donated to children affected by the powerful earthquake that hit the country in early February.
A 10-year-old boy receives physical therapy at the Aqrabat Orthopedic Hospital in Idlib, Syria, on Saturday, February 25. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/23/world/gallery/photos-this-week-february-16-february-23/index.html" target="_blank">See last week in 32 photos</a>.
The week in 32 photos

Check out more images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

What’s happening in entertainment

TV and streaming

Tonight at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CNN is the premiere of “Glitch: The Rise & Fall of HQ Trivia.” Emmy Award-winning director Salima Koroma takes audiences on the rocket-like rise and sudden implosion of the once-ubiquitous mobile game show that drew millions of daily visitors. 

Care to test your knowledge by answering some of HQ Trivia’s hardest questions? Click here to play!

In theaters

Adam Driver returns to space on Friday, but not as Kylo Ren. Instead, Driver stars in “65” (as in “million years ago”) as the pilot of a spaceship that crashes on a mysterious planet where he and a young passenger (Ariana Greenblatt) must find a way to survive. Cue the big, hungry dinosaurs. 

Also hitting the big screen Friday is “Scream VI,” starring Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera and Courteney Cox. It’s worth noting that even with this sixth installment, the “Scream” slasher franchise and Ghostface still have a long way to go to catch Michael Myers and the never-ending “Halloween” saga.

What’s happening in sports

At a glance…

The 2023 Formula One racing season gets underway in Bahrain today, but not without controversy.

The final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational tees off later today. Kurt Kitayama leads the field at 9 under par.

The 2023 BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament begins Monday in Indian Wells, California.

The 2023 World Baseball Classic starts Wednesday with first-round games scheduled in Taiwan, Japan and the US – all leading to the championship game in Miami on March 21.

-And ahead of college basketball’s March Madness, the men’s and women’s conference tourneys are gearing up. To name just one, the Big East Men’s Basketball Tournament returns to New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, with the championship game on Saturday.

Quiz time!

Looking for a challenge? Take CNN’s weekly news quiz to see how much you remember from the week that was! So far,54% of fellow quiz fans have gotten eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

Play me off

‘Come Sail Away’

Still thinking about that cruise around the world? You’ll want a pretty extensive playlist for your journey. Consider this your first track … (Click here to view)

