Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is expected to take aim at her own political party Saturday in an address before key GOP donors for enabling what she describes as excessive government spending, according to a copy of the speech obtained by CNN.

At a private retreat in Palm Beach, Florida, hosted by the conservative anti-tax group Club for Growth, Haley is also expected to take a shot at former President Donald Trump, who was not invited to the event and will be instead headlining the Conservative Political Action Conference outside Washington, DC, on Saturday.

“I know there’s a Republican candidate out there who you did not invite to this conference,” reads the speech by Haley, who launched her 2024 presidential campaign last month. “I appreciate being one you did invite.”

Haley’s speech does not name any Republican politicians, but the former UN ambassador and twice-elected former South Carolina governor is expected to call out the group of 158 House Republicans who she said “voted to keep this ‘gateway drug’ of wasteful spending” in the form of earmarks.

“Isn’t the Club for Growth known for supporting primary challenges to squishy Republicans? If Republicans don’t stand for fiscal sanity and economic freedom, no one will,” Haley is expected to say.

“I’m not afraid to call out my fellow Republicans,” her speech reads. “We don’t need pro-welfare, pro-union, anti-freedom politicians in our party. We aren’t the Democrats.”

“Obviously, the socialist left hates economic freedom. But so do some of our fellow Republicans,” the presidential candidate is expected to say. “They bad-mouth capitalism almost as much as Elizabeth Warren. You’ll never hear that from me.

“It’s insane that Joe Biden has gotten a free pass for this socialist spending spree. But a big part of the reason is that Republicans haven’t held the line – or even upheld the conservative market principles they claim to support.”