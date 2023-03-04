A version of this story appeared in Pop Life Chronicles, CNN’s weekly entertainment newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free here.

How does the saying go: Be nice to the people you meet on the way up, because they’re the same people you might meet on the way down?

Allow me to flip that and say be nice to everyone — you never know who else might be on the up. Like way up. (And besides, what’s wrong with being nice?!)

That should be our new “Creed.” You are about to read why I am patting myself on the back for that line.

Something to sip on…

From left: Michael B. Jordan, as Adonis Creed, and Jonathan Majors, as Damian Anderson, in a scene from "Creed III." Eli Ade/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures

Michael B. Jordan is killing it in Hollywood.

Not only is he starring in “Creed III,” but he also directed the latest installment in the popular boxing movie franchise.

Jordan has come a long way from his breakout role as Wallace in the critically acclaimed HBO series “The Wire” (HBO is owned by CNN’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery) and even farther from his school days in Newark, New Jersey.

Radio show host Lore’l recently found out how far.

Known for both “The Morning Hustle” radio show and the podcast “The Undressing Room,” Lore’l shared recently that she had gone to school with Jordan and “we teased him all the damn time because his name was Michael Jordan.”

Fast forward to the red carpet for the “Creed III” premiere, where she found herself interviewing her former classmate —and reminding him that they went back.

Jordan remembered.

“Oh yeah,” he said. “I was the corny kid, right?”

“I did not say that,” Lore’l pushed back while laughing a tad nervously, quickly adding that Jordan is “obviously killing things out here” and is “not corny anymore.”

Cautionary tale folks: yesterday’s cornball could grow up to become tomorrow’s superstar.

One thing to talk about…

Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 10 in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Speaking of reunions, Selena Gomez recently had one with her former “Wizards of Waverly Place” costars Jennifer Stone and David DeLuise and shared some truths I think many people can relate to.

The trio got back together for an episode of the “Wizards of Waverly Pod” podcast. There, Gomez talked about drifting away from the people she had spent four years with on the Disney show as she went on to become an even bigger star.

“I think I slowly became kind of shamed,” she said. “I felt ashamed of the decisions that I made. I didn’t want you guys to see me in the state that I was in, because A, you would have told me the truth — which terrifies me — and B, I didn’t want to let you down.”

Who among us hasn’t let relationships falter and felt bad about it? Glad they got to reconnect and talk it out.

You should listen to…

Kali Uchis performs during the Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival at Golden Gate Park on August 6, 2022 in San Francisco. Steve Jennings/WireImage/Getty Images

Colombian-American singer and songwriter Kali Uchis is a vibe.

A mix of experimental pop, soul and R&B, her music has attracted a cadre of fans who refer to themselves as the “Kuchis.” That alone should tell you a great deal.

Dropping later this week, her third album, “Red Moon in Venus,” is centered on love and self-worth.

“When I looked at the entire body of work, I realized a lot of the message was centered around knowing yourself,” Uchis told Pitchfork. “Love, obviously, but all the different aspects of love — whether it be releasing somebody with love, calling love into your life, or self-love.”

“Red Moon in Venus” is out now.

Cannot wait to watch…

Riley Keough in a scene from "Daisy Jones & The Six." Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

‘Daisy Jones & The Six’

Sadly, Riley Keough has been in the headlines recently because of the tragic death of her mother, Lisa Marie Presley.

But alongside Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse and Camila Morrone, among others, the actress is now starring in new limited series “Daisy Jones & The Six,” based on the novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid. It follows the age-old story of the rise and eventual breakup of a popular band; those who have read the novel (that would be me) have been eagerly awaiting its adaptation for the small screen.

The series’ first few episodes are available on Amazon Prime Video now.

Chris Rock performs during his "Total Blackout" tour at Oslo Spektrum on October 7, 2017 in Oslo, Norway. Nigel Waldron/Redferns/Getty Images

‘Chris Rock: Selective Outrage’

Let’s be honest: people aren’t going to be tuning into this live comedy special so much because it’s making history, but because they want to hear what Chris Rock has to say about the Oscars slap seen and heard around the world.

That said, Rock is sure to have plenty to say about other topics — he’s been on tour fine-tuning his material since last year. And if that’s not enough, there’s a pre-show featuring more marquee comics including Wanda Sykes, Arsenio Hall, Leslie Jones, Amy Schumer, Jerry Seinfeld and Sarah Silverman.

It all starts streaming at 9:30 p.m. EST Saturday on Netflix.