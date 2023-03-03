Rescue crews operate at the site of a train crash near Larissa, Greece, on Wednesday, March 1.
The week in 32 photos
Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters

Published 12:06 AM EST, Fri March 3, 2023

A head-on collision between two trains in central Greece killed dozens of people and left scores injured on Tuesday, February 28.

Demonstrators poured onto the streets in Greece in the following days as anger grew over poor railway safety in the country.

The country's transport minister resigned Wednesday, saying the railway system the government inherited was "not up to 21st century standards."

Greece has a weak record of railway passenger safety compared with other countries in Europe, recording the highest railway fatality rate per million train kilometers from 2018 to 2020 among 28 nations on the continent, according to a 2022 report from the European Union Agency for Railways.

Here are some of the stories that made headlines over the past week, as well as some photos that caught our eye.

Alex Murdaugh is handcuffed in the courtroom after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/murdaugh-trial-closing-arguments-03-02-23/index.html" target="_blank">receiving a guilty verdict</a> in his double murder trial in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Thursday, March 2. Murdaugh was found guilty of killing his wife and son in June 2021.
Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier/AP
WNBA star Brittney Griner, right, and her wife Cherelle <a href="https://www.cnn.com/videos/us/2023/02/26/brittney-griner-naacp-image-awards-speech-russia-ukraine-prisoners-cp-orig-kj.cnn" target="_blank">make a surprise appearance</a> at the NAACP Image Awards in Pasedena, California, on Saturday, February 25. Griner, who was <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/08/politics/brittney-griner-released/index.html" target="_blank">detained in Russia for several months</a> last year, received an emotional standing ovation as she took the stage.
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge signs autographs for fans before a spring training baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday, February 26.
David J. Phillip/AP
Snow-covered mountains rise above the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, on Wednesday, March 1. A rare <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/25/weather/winter-storm-us-saturday/index.html" target="_blank">blizzard warning</a> was in effect for parts of southern California and Los Angeles County this past weekend, as <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/26/weather/california-winter-weather/index.html" target="_blank">a winter storm</a> dumped massive amounts of precipitation across the region.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
People watch as an election official holds up a ballot during the counting process for Nigeria's presidential election at a polling station in Lagos on Saturday, February 25. A Nigerian opposition party <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/28/africa/nigeria-presidential-election-result-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">has said it will launch a legal challenge</a> after Bola Ahmed Tinubu was declared the winner of the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/21/africa/nigeria-presidential-poll-2023-intl-cmd/index.html" target="_blank">controversial elections</a> on Wednesday.
John Wessels/AFP/Getty Images
A newborn baby lies in a hospital in Hatay, Turkey, on Friday, February 24. In early February, a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/middleeast/live-news/turkey-earthquake-latest-020623/index.html" target="_blank">7.8 magnitude earthquake</a> rocked the country and neighboring Syria, leaving thousands dead.
Mahmut Serdar Alakus/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
From left, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" actors Jenny Slate, Stephanie Hsu, James Hong, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan accept the Screen Actors Guild award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 26. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/26/entertainment/gallery/sag-awards-2023/index.html" target="_blank">See more photos from the 2023 SAG Awards</a>.
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
A pollen-covered bumblebee stands on a crocus in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on Wednesday, March 1.
Martin Meissner/AP
People gather to celebrate Lathmar Holi in Barsana, India, on Tuesday, February 28.
Saurabh Sirohiya/NurPhoto/Getty Images
Ukrainian military medics treat a wounded solider at a field hospital near Bakhmut, Ukraine, on Sunday, February 26.
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
A scorekeeper watches a cricket match between New Zealand and England from inside the scoreboard in Wellington, New Zealand on Monday, February 27.
Marty Melville/AFP/Getty Images
Families fly kites on a beach during a kite festival in Pattaya, Thailand, on Sunday, February 26.
Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot pauses during her concession speech at her election night party in Chicago on Tuesday, February 28. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/28/politics/chicago-mayor-election-results/index.html" target="_blank">Lightfoot lost her bid</a> for a second term, failing to make a top-two runoff in the latest demonstration of growing concerns about crime in one of the nation's largest cities. Paul Vallas, a long-time public schools chief, and Brandon Johnson, a Cook County commissioner, will advance to the April runoff.
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
Wreckage from a capsized boat is washed ashore on a beach near Cutro, Italy, on Monday, February 27. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/26/europe/migrant-shipwreck-deaths-italy-calabria-intl/index.html" target="_blank">At least 64 people died</a> after the wooden boat carrying migrants from Turkey broke apart on rocks off the Italian coast on Sunday.
Luigi Navarra/AP
Family members and friends of Israeli settlers Hillel Menachem Yaniv, 21, and Yagel Yaakov Yaniv, 19, mourn during their funeral at Israel's national cemetery in Jerusalem on Monday, February 27. The brothers were <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/26/middleeast/west-bank-violence-intl/index.html" target="_blank">shot and killed Sunday</a> in the Israeli-occupied West Bank town of Hawara.
Ohad Zwigenberg/AP
A model struts while sporting a look from Dolce & Gabanna during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Saturday, February 25.
Alessandro Garofalo/Reuters
Inmates arrive at a prison in Tecoluca, El Salvador, on Saturday, February 25. The first group of 2,000 suspected gang members in El Salvador has been moved to a huge new prison, the centerpiece of President Nayib Bukele's self-declared war on crime.
Press Secretary of the Presidency of El Salvador/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
A French paratrooper parachutes from an aircraft during a large-scale military drill in Castres, France, on Saturday, February 25.
Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images
US first lady Jill Biden waves to students during her visit to the Namibia University of Science and Technology in Windhoek, Namibia, on Friday, February 24. She <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/21/politics/jill-biden-namibia-kenya/index.html" target="_blank">traveled to Namibia and Kenya</a>, her first visit to Africa since becoming first lady.
Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters
Revelers kiss ahead of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, February 25, in Sydney, Australia.
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
Northern lights illuminate the sky as visitors walk along Hornbaek Beach in the northern part of Sealand, Denmark, on Monday, February 27.
Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP/Getty Images
People work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, February 27. Following one of the worst weeks of the year for stocks, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up over 200 points in morning trading.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
A woman attends the 2023 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, on Wednesday, March 1.
Nacho Doce/Reuters
Tommy Fury punches Jake Paul during <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/27/sport/jake-paul-loss-tommy-fury-fight-intl-hnk-spt/index.html" target="_blank">their title fight</a> at the Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, February 26. Paul suffered the first defeat of his fledgling boxing career as Fury, a boxer-turned reality TV star, edged him out in a split decision.
Francois Nel/Getty Images
Participants wear traditional costumes and hold torches while marching to celebrate the Independence Movement anniversary in Cheonan, South Korea, on Tuesday, February 28. The holiday marks the 1919 civilian uprising against Japanese colonial rule.
Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images
A manatee comes up for a breath of air at Bairs Cove at Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge in Titusville, Florida, on Saturday, February 25.
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
Anti-government demonstrators protest against recent reforms to the country's electoral law pushed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in Mexico City on Sunday, February 26.
Fernando Llano/AP
Brazil's Guilherme Santos celebrates with teammates after defeating the United States on Sunday, February 26, to qualify for the Basketball World Cup.
Diego Vara/Reuters
US Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont speaks in front of the Supreme Court during a rally in support of the Biden administration's student debt relief plan on Tuesday, February 28. The Supreme Court <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/28/politics/student-loan-forgiveness-supreme-court-arguments-takeaways/index.html" target="_blank">heard oral arguments</a> in two cases challenging President Joe Biden's student loan debt forgiveness program, which remains on hold after a lower court blocked the plan in November.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Fans throw toys onto the pitch during the Turkish Super League soccer match between Besiktas and Antalyaspor in Istanbul, Turkey, on Sunday, February 26. During the match, supporters threw a massive number of toys to be donated to children affected by the powerful earthquake that hit the country in early February.
AP
A 10-year-old boy receives physical therapy at the Aqrabat Orthopedic Hospital in Idlib, Syria, on Saturday, February 25. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/23/world/gallery/photos-this-week-february-16-february-23/index.html" target="_blank">See last week in 32 photos</a>.
Abdulmonam Eassa/Getty Images