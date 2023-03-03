Rescue crews operate at the site of a train crash near Larissa, Greece, on Wednesday, March 1.

A head-on collision between two trains in central Greece killed dozens of people and left scores injured on Tuesday, February 28.

Demonstrators poured onto the streets in Greece in the following days as anger grew over poor railway safety in the country.

The country's transport minister resigned Wednesday, saying the railway system the government inherited was "not up to 21st century standards."

Greece has a weak record of railway passenger safety compared with other countries in Europe, recording the highest railway fatality rate per million train kilometers from 2018 to 2020 among 28 nations on the continent, according to a 2022 report from the European Union Agency for Railways.

