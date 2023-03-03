Jon Sarlin Amanda Steen 1
CNN tried an AI flirt app. It was shockingly pervy
03:19 - Source: CNN Business
Latest in tech 15 videos
Jon Sarlin Amanda Steen 1
CNN tried an AI flirt app. It was shockingly pervy
03:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
aoc twitter hearing
These two moments show how Twitter's choices helped former President Trump
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
deepfake newscasters wang pkg
These newscasters you may have seen online are not real people
03:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
People wait in line at the April 2022 grand opening of the Bored & Hungry pop-up burger restaurant in Long Beach, California, which used Bored Ape images.
Lawsuit says celebrities were paid to fuel hype behind these NFTs
07:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tiny Robot orig jc
Video: This tiny shape-shifting robot can melt its way out of a cage
01:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 012623 Clip 2 16x9 nb
Hear why this teacher says schools should embrace ChatGPT, not ban it
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Argo boating app 2
'Make my dad famous': A daughter's quest to showcase her dad's artwork
01:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
nightcap 012623 Clip 1 16x9 nb
Are Musk's Twitter actions a speed bump for Tesla?
02:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
OpenAI ChatGPT STOCK
He loves artificial intelligence. Hear why he is issuing a warning about ChatGPT
04:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mastodon
Twitter competitor to Elon Musk: Get off the internet
02:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 011923 Clip 2 16x9
Tinder is reportedly testing a $500 per month subscription plan. Is it worth it?
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
corvette eray thumb
See the first electrified and fastest-accelerating Corvette
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Trump Facebook Employees Debate 02
Facebook could soon reinstate Trump. Two former senior staffers debate the decision
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
19 TikTok STOCK
Experts raising alarm over 'crisis' of TikTok's impact on mental health
03:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Quirky CES Products Split
See CES 2023's weirdest new technologies
02:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

Meta is cutting prices for two of its virtual reality headsets as it continues trying to boost adoption for the nascent technology on which it has bet its future.

The company announced Friday that it is slashing the price of its higher-end Meta Quest Pro headset by some $500, bringing its cost to $999, roughly six months after it was released. Meta is also lowering the price of its Quest 2 headset from $499.99 to $429.99.

The price cut for the Quest 2 will go into effect in more than a dozen countries including the United States on Sunday. The Quest Pro price drop will take effect the same day in the United States and Canada and on March 15 in all other countries where it is sold.

Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of Meta Platforms Inc., speaks during the virtual Meta Connect event in New York, US, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of Meta Platforms Inc., speaks during the virtual Meta Connect event in New York, US, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
Michael Nagle/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Meta shares surge nearly 20% as Zuckerberg pledges to make 2023 a 'year of efficiency'

“Our goal has always been to create hardware that’s affordable for as many people as possible to take advantage of all that VR has to offer,” the company said in a blog post.

Facebook rebranded as Meta in late 2021 as it outlined a bold vision to build a future, immersive version of the internet called the “metaverse,” powered by VR technology. But more than a year later, its metaverse ambitions still feel far away.

The Quest 2 headset is popular in its category but remains a niche product overall. The Quest Pro launched with a high price tag intended for enterprise customers, making it unlikely to move the needle with everyday consumers. And Meta’s flagship social VR app Horizon Worlds can feel like a ghost town (albeit a ghost town with laser tag).

Meta lost $13.7 billion last year in its “Reality Labs” unit, which houses its VR and metaverse efforts. The company said that Reality Labs revenue fell 17% in the fourth quarter compared to the year prior due to lower sales of its Quest 2 headset.

Those losses may be harder for Meta to stomach at a time when the company is cutting thousands of jobs and focusing on making 2023 a “year of efficiency.” But in the blog post Friday, Meta said it is “committed to building a successful VR market for developers, businesses, and creators to thrive in.”

“VR is a powerful social platform and creative technology, and the more people with access to it, the better,” the company said. “Like you, we’re in this for the long haul.”