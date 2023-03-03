Chairperson of Indian conglomerate Adani Group, Gautam Adani, speaks at the World Congress of Accountants in Mumbai on November 19, 2022.
Adani's wealth takes more hits as India's stock market plunges
03:02 - Source: CNN
Top business news 16 videos
Chairperson of Indian conglomerate Adani Group, Gautam Adani, speaks at the World Congress of Accountants in Mumbai on November 19, 2022.
Adani's wealth takes more hits as India's stock market plunges
03:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dave ricks eli lilly ceo cnntm thumb vpx
CEO of pharma giant on why the company is cutting cost of insulin
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kevin Roose NYT tech journalist
Journalist says he had a creepy encounter with new tech that left him unable to sleep
03:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kevin o'leary ctm iso 2 15 23
'Shark Tank' star defends controversial tweet: 'Get over it'
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Neil deGrasse Tyson Burnett vpx
Neil deGrasse Tyson lets the air out of balloon hype
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jon Sarlin Amanda Steen 1
CNN tried an AI flirt app. It was shockingly pervy
03:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
aoc twitter hearing
These two moments show how Twitter's choices helped former President Trump
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
m&m thumb
M&M's Super Bowl ad put an end to the 'spokescandies' saga. Here's why
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
anika navaroli lead pkg vpx
Twitter whistleblower: Jan. 6 committee failed to hold Twitter accountable
04:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Taylor Swift ticketmaster
'I am the problem. It's me': Senators quote Taylor Swift during Ticketmaster hearing
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
raising chickens backyard vpx
Egg prices rose 60 percent in a year. See how some are trying to cut costs
02:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Janet Yellen
Hear Janet Yellen's warning if debt ceiling agreement is not reached
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
frankensons thumb
How a food review TikTok saved a struggling restaurant
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Senior mature business woman holding paper bill using calculator, old lady managing account finance, calculating money budget tax, planning banking loan debt pension payment sit at home kitchen table.
How the debt ceiling changes may impact you
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab invisible house
See inside $18 million 'Invisible House'
00:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
sièges avion bannière
Heathrow CEO says wealthy 'should pay' aviation transition to greener fuels
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
London CNN  — 

Shares in some of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s companies soared Friday after a US private equity firm agreed to invest nearly $1.9 billion in his embattled conglomerate.

The Adani Group said Thursday that GQG Partners had bought $1.87 billion of stock in secondary market trades across four of its companies.

Shares of the group’s flagship company, Adani Enterprises, soared nearly 17% following the announcement. Shares of Adani Ports rose almost 10%, while Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission both gained 5%.

Winning a new foreign investor will provide some much needed respite for Adani. The group shed as much as $110 billion of its market value in the days after a report by US short seller Hindenburg Research, published January 24, alleged fraud and stock manipulation.

The fallout spooked some of company’s biggest investors, leading Adani to abandon a $2.5 billion share sale last month.

The Hindenburg report, which accused the infrastructure giant of “the largest con in corporate history,” also raised concerns about its high debt loads.

Adani has strenuously denied the allegations, calling them “baseless and discredited,” and said that it is fully able to meet its debt obligations. In early February, the company said it would pay back loans worth $1.1 billion early to calm the market rout and reassure lenders.

And Australia-listed GQG Partners, which manages more than $92 billion in assets, doesn’t appear to share the concerns of other investors.

Rajiv Jain, chairman and chief investment officer at GQG Partners, said that he believed the long-term growth outlook for Adani’s companies were “substantial.”

“We are pleased to be investing in companies that will help advance India’s economy and energy infrastructure, including their energy transition over the long run,” he added.

Adani Group finance chief Jugeshinder Singh said in a statement that the deal marked “the continued confidence of global investors in the governance, management practices and the growth” of the group’s companies.

— Diksha Madhok and Julia Horowitz contributed reporting.