A mummy in a cooler bag, a historic flight from one of the world’s tallest mountains and a parrot invading a softball game; these are the must-watch videos of the week.

Fowl ball

A softball game at the University of Central Florida was interrupted when a parrot landed on the umpire’s shoulder. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.

Blast from the past

The newly released ‘Cocaine Bear’ movie has been making headlines but how was the film’s origin story reported in the 1980s? CNN Tonight dug out the original report from CNN affiliate WXIA.

Up, up and away

Two paragliders became the first pilots to reach K2 - the world’s second tallest mountain in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir. Watch the historic flight.

‘So many questions’

CNN’s Brianna Keilar had plenty of questions for Tom Foreman as he reported that Peruvian police had discovered pre-Hispanic mummified remains, estimated to be between 600 and 800 years old, in a food delivery cooler bag.

Pucker up

A kiss on the hand may be quite continental but what about kissing through your phone? A new device that sends smooches long-distance has been released. See it in action.