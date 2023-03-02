Ghostly remains of the oldest-recorded supernova glow in new telescope image

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 11:40 AM ET, Thu March 2, 2023

The ring-like shell of the first recorded supernova was captured by the Dark Energy Camera on the Víctor M. Blanco Telescope at the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile. The glowing debris marks where a white dwarf star exploded more than 1,800 years ago and was recorded by Chinese astronomers in the year 185.
This artist's illustration shows the large, puffy star Gaia17bpp being partially eclipsed by a dust cloud that surrounds its mysterious smaller companion star.
An image of the Sh2-54 Nebula was taken in infrared light using the European Southern Observatory's VISTA telescope at Paranal Observatory in Chile.
The Gemini North telescope captured a pair of galaxies, NGC 4567 (top) and NGC 4568 (bottom), as they collide. Nicknamed the Butterfly galaxies, they will eventually merge as a single galaxy in 500 million years.
The Hubble Space Telescope captured a spectacular head-on view of the grand design spiral galaxy NGC 3631, located about 53 million light-years away.
