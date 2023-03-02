‘Something to drink out of’: Why winning the Open wasn’t even Cameron Smith’s favorite celebration of the year

As CNN looks back at the highs of the 2022 golf season, where better to start than possibly the highest shot of the year? In February, Jordan Spieth quite literally played like his life depended on it,<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/02/07/golf/jordan-spieth-cliff-shot-golf-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank"> hitting a shot from the edge of a 70-foot cliff face</a> at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Kent Horner / Getty Images for AT&T
Sam Ryder sent the TPC Scottsdale crowds into raptures after sinking a hole-in-one at the WM Phoenix Open in February.
Mike Mulholland / Getty Images
It was a celebration befitting of the finish at February's Saudi International, as Harold Varner III marked his <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/02/25/golf/harold-varner-iii-gotm-spc-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">breathtaking, event-winning 92-foot eagle putt </a>with a display of pure passion.
Oisin Keniry / Getty Images
All eyes were on one man at The Masters in April as Tiger Woods -- who suffered a serious car crash injury in February 2021 -- sealed a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/04/07/golf/tiger-woods-masters-tee-off-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">remarkable return</a> to the sport by making the cut at Augusta.
Gregory Shamus / Getty Images
But it was Scottie Scheffler who would ultimately take the limelight at The Masters, as the World No. 1 secured a three-stroke victory to <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/04/10/golf/masters-2022-winner-scottie-scheffler-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">clinch his first major crown</a> and a new wardrobe addition -- the fabled green winner's jacket.
Jamie Squire / Getty Images
Clinching her<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/04/04/golf/jennifer-kupcho-chevron-championship-win-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank"> first LPGA Tour win and first career major</a> at The Chevron Championship in April, Jennifer Kupcho celebrated in the only way a champion can at Westin Mission Hills: with a jump into Poppie's Pond.
Harry How / Getty Images
Justin Thomas is congratulated by his father Mike after defying the odds to <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/05/23/golf/justin-thomas-pga-championship-golf-comeback-spt-spc-intl/index.html" target="_blank">win the PGA Championship</a> in May. The American completed the largest 54-hole comeback in major history to win in Tulsa and seal his second career major.
Ross Kinnaird / Getty Images
Minjee Lee captured a<a href="https://edition.cnn.com/2022/06/08/golf/minjee-lee-us-womens-open-payout-spc-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank"> historic victory </a>at the US Women's Open in June. The Australian broke the 72-hole championship scoring record en route to clinching a $1.8 million prize pot, the largest women's golf payout in history at the time.
Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images
Matt Fitzpatrick won his <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/19/golf/matt-fitzpatrick-us-open-golf-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">first career major</a> in dramatic fashion at the US Open in June, as the Englishman pipped Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris by a sole stroke at Brookline. The win teed up emotional celebrations with caddie Billy Foster, who had never previously won a major in 40 years on the bag.
Warren Little / Getty Images
Chun In-gee ended a four-year winless drought to<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/27/golf/chun-in-gee-womens-pga-championship-win-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank"> lift the third major title of her career</a> at the Women's PGA Championship in June.
Rob Carr / Getty Images
There were few dry eyes at the BMW International Open, as Haotong Li marked a cathartic triumph with a celebration of pure emotion. Previously without a win in four and a half years, the Chinese golfer had been considering quitting the sport before his win in Munich in June.
Stuart Franklin / Getty Images
Linn Grant is congratulated by boyfriend and caddie Pontus Samuelsson after winning June's Scandanavian Mixed event, a victory that saw her <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/2022/07/08/golf/linn-grant-sweden-women-mixed-golf-spt-spc-intl/index.html" target="_blank">make history</a> as the first-ever female winner on the DP World Tour.
Jan Kruger / Getty Images
A tearful Tiger Woods was <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/15/golf/tiger-woods-open-tearful-st-andrews-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">serenaded by the St. Andrews crowd </a>during an emotional walk over the Old Course's iconic Swilcan Bridge and down the 18th fairway at The 150th Open in July. With the major not potentially returning to the famous Scottish venue until 2030, Woods later admitted it may have been his last Open championship on the course.
Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images
Keeping it in the family, Brooke Henderson (right) won the second major of her career at the Evian Championship in July with her sister -- and<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/27/sport/brooke-henderson-sister-caddie-brittany-evian-spt-spc-intl/index.html" target="_blank"> long-time caddie</a> -- Brittany by her side.
Stuart Franklin / Getty Images
A stunned Ashleigh Buhai is embraced by husband David after she lifted <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/11/golf/ashleigh-buhai-womens-british-open-muirfield-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">her first major title</a> on her 221st career LPGA start at the Women's British Open in August.
Charlie Crowhurst / Getty Images
He may have ended up on the losing side, but Tom Kim won hearts-a-plenty at The Presidents Cup in September. After sinking a birdie effort to win his second straight four-ball match, the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/10/golf/joo-hyung-tom-kim-tiger-woods-childrens-open-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">rising star of South Korean</a> golf celebrated with a Tiger Woods-esque roar of passion.
Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images
In October, Rory McIlroy celebrated his <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/24/golf/rory-mcilroy-cj-cup-world-number-one-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">second straight CJ Cup victory</a> with Kyler Aubrey. A golf superfan with cerebral palsy, Aubrey is a regular face at PGA Tour events.
Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images
The best golf moments of 2022
CNN  — 

In July last year, Cameron Smith achieved golfing immortality.

Completing a dramatic late charge to clinch the 150th Open Championship at the legendary St. Andrews Old Course, the Australian could not have wished for a more magical way to secure his first major title.

And yet, celebrations in Scotland were nothing compared to those in Brisbane four months later. A home city victory at the Australian PGA Championship in November put the cherry on top of the delicious cake that was 2022 for Smith.

“That left a really good taste in the mouth for the end of the year,” the 29-year-old told CNN. “There was a few more people there and I think it was kind of a celebration of the year as well.

“I think it was kind of always the plan to go out on that Sunday night and have a drink anyway. So for us to have the Kirkwood Cup there as well, something to drink out of, was awesome.”

Cameron Smith admires the Joe Kirkwood Cup following his victory at the Australian PGA Championship.
Patrick Hamilton/AFP/Getty Images

‘I play my best golf when I have to be creative’

Viral footage of a pint-wielding Smith being lifted aloft in a nearby pub, gleefully rewatching his winning putt from hours earlier on a TV screen, painted a vivid picture of the extent of the celebrations.

And to be fair, by November, he had enjoyed plenty of practice celebrating. Victory in Brisbane marked Smith’s fifth across all competitions in 2022, a year that had begun with a record-breaking lowest-ever score at the Tournament of Champions in January and was swiftly followed by a lucrative win at the Players Championship in March.

However, on the eve of the Open Championship, Smith was enduring, by his own assessment, “a bit of a crappy run.” Having missed the cut at the US Open in June, a dismal second round at the subsequent Scottish Open had seen him barely make the cut.

That marked the peak of his “mid-season blues,” as Smith rebounded to finish tied 10th and tee up at St. Andrews a week later revitalized and in his element.

“The town there is just so unique, everything’s about golf,” he said. “You don’t really get that anywhere else in the world.

“It’s just such a cool place, and the course is so cool. Playing in those conditions, those windy, firm, fast conditions is something that I really enjoy … I play my best golf when I have to be creative.”

Cameron Smith of Australia celebrates with The Claret Jug during Day Four of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 17, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland.
01:39 - Source: CNN

An electric start had seen Smith carry a two-stroke lead into the weekend, only for a disastrous Saturday to leave him four shots adrift of Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland heading into the deciding round.

As Smith made the turn, all eyes remained on the battle between the leading duo behind him. A run of five straight birdies later, he was the talk of a St. Andrews crowd – peppered with a contingent of rapturous Aussies – that sensed a spectacular story brewing.

A final birdie at the 18th to pip playing partner Cameron Young by a stroke sealed a fitting end to a historic comeback win, the largest at St. Andrews since John Daly in 1995.

“It was very surreal,” Smith recalled. “I think it’s something that you dream of and probably you don’t [even] get that far in your dreams.

“There were Aussies screaming out, ‘Aussie, Aussie, Aussie!,’ all that stuff. It was just such an unreal moment.”

Smith poses with the Claret Jug.
Harry How/Getty Images

Wardrobe change

True to form, Smith promised to celebrate by working out how many beers he could fit in the fabled trophy – two, by his initial estimate. The fact that he vowed to do the same with the Kirkwood Cup, is further evidence that success has not changed the World No. 5.

1990: Payne Stewart of the USA surveys the course during the British Open at St Andrews Golf Club in Fife, Scotland. \ Mandatory Credit: Allsport UK /Allsport
Getty Images

The most outrageous golf outfits of all time

“I feel as though I’m still the same person. Probably get recognized a little bit more in restaurants and stuff like that,” he said.

“But I think if I change too much, my old man is still giving me a clip around the ear.”

Though Smith will be targeting a wardrobe change for 2023. Specifically, a nice new green jacket.

The 87th edition of The Masters in April represents Smith’s first chance of the season to add another major title, at a fabled Augusta course where he maintains an excellent track record.

Smith has four top-10 finishes in six starts at the major, peaking with a joint runner-up finish in 2020. At last year’s event, he finished tied for third, five shots behind first-time champion Scottie Scheffler.

Smith in action at the 2022 Masters.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

“I have a really good past there, a really good history,” Smith said.

“I feel like those tournaments you win, you get a good kick here and there and it just hasn’t quite happened for whatever reason around there.

“I feel like I’ve played my best golf by far at Augusta, I just haven’t won around there.”

Shaped like the clubhouse, the Masters trophy looks ill-suited for beer pouring. But rest assured, should Smith succeed this time around, the celebrations could well rival Brisbane regardless.

