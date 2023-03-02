Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news

March 3, 2023

Today CNN 10 is looking at how much TikTok is too much TikTok. This week the social media app announced that users under 18 years old will have their accounts locked after one hour of screen time each day. On this episode of CNN 10 our team will hear from CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta about the impact of too much screen time on young people. CNN 10 is also continuing our series on the future of travel. All that and a look at a lucky frog’s mansion on this episode of CNN 10.

WEEKLY NEWS QUIZ

1. What is the name of the former comedian and actor who is the current president of Ukraine?

2. What country holds the title of largest democracy in Africa?

3. What professional sports league is implementing new rules including a pitch clock?

4. What American city is nicknamed the “Motor City”?

5. What is the name for the proposed train in a tube featured in this week’s travel series?

6. What color are the famous boots that took over this year’s New York fashion week?

7. Featured in Wednesday’s episode, what nation is currently experiencing a fruit and vegetable shortage?

8. A team of young Boeing engineers set the Guinness World Record for flying what object the farthest?

9. A report released this week from what U.S. government agency supported with “low confidence” that the Covid-19 pandemic started with a leak from a lab in Wuhan, China?

10. What social media app on Wednesday announced that users under 18 years will have their accounts locked after one hour of screen time?

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10