M&M's
Hear conservative complaints about changes to M&M'S chocolate characters
01:42 - Source: CNN Business
Food and Drink 16 videos
M&M's
Hear conservative complaints about changes to M&M'S chocolate characters
01:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
fish and chips uk price rise stewart
Russia's war in Ukraine threatens one of England's most famous dishes
02:42
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
An employee cleans a self-ordering machine at the Russian version of a former McDonald's restaurant before the opening ceremony, in Moscow on June 12, 2022.
See rebranded McDonald's restaurants unveiled in Russia
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Don Vultaggio Arizona Beverages founder
How AriZona Beverages has kept iced tea prices at 99 cents for 30 years
05:07
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
02 Taco Bell Defy four-lane drive-thru
New Taco Bell drive-thru restaurant serves tacos using mini elevators
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NA Negroni
The fastest growing trend in adult beverages will surprise you
05:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
vid thumb grain 1
See Russian merchant ship's journey across Mediterranean with stolen grain
03:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
addrienne broaddus baby formula shortage pkg still
Mother describes 'anxiety provoking' search for baby formula
03:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
james cromwell starbucks protest
Actor superglues his hand to Starbucks counter in protest
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tip culture
Americans are tipping less in the wake of tipping fatigue
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Faithful walk between sandbags and hedgehog anti-tank barricades to attend a blessing of traditional Easter food baskets on Holy Saturday, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine April 23, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Forget oil. Here's how Russia's war in Ukraine is jacking up food prices.
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kebab launch moos high
What's that long skinny thing a restaurant just tried sending to space?
01:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NORFOLK, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 28: Musician/Entrepreneur Pusha T speaks onstage during Panel 2: "Who We Are Now" as Pharrell Williams holds forum at Norfolk State University to discuss full potential of the cities of Virginia Beach and Norfolk in his home state of Virginia at Norfolk State University on October 28, 2021 in Norfolk, Virginia. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Pharrell Williams )
Pusha T isn't 'lovin' it' anymore. Hear his new song for Arby's
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
wendys fast food inflation price increase video watch orig_00003516.png
Wendy's CEO: Expect menu price increases of 5% this year
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Russia McDonalds Opening Vault 1990
Watch CNN's 1990 coverage of McDonald's first opening in Russia
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
McDonalds
McDonald's suspends business in Russia. Here's why it's a big deal
03:49
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
New York CNN  — 

Calls to boycott Hershey are spreading on Twitter in response to the chocolate company’s International Women’s Day Canadian campaign, which includes a trans woman.

It’s the latest example of a brand generating a strong but mixed reaction to a promotional campaign that touches on cultural or societal issues.

Fae Johnstone, a queer, trans and feminist activist, posted about being included in the Her for She campaign in a series of tweets on Wednesday.

It “means a lot to be included, as a young(ish?) trans woman,” Johnstone wrote. “I grew up with few trans role models. Many young trans folks haven’t met a trans adult. I hope this campaign shows trans girls they can dream big and change the world too.”

Johnstone’s posts were met with praise and support, but also anger at Hershey, much of which included anti-trans rhetoric. On Thursday, some used #BoycottHersheys to voice their opposition to the campaign — while others used it to criticize the critics. Hershey did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It’s not unusual for companies to get backlash for moves that customers view as politically charged.

Nike was the target of a boycott campaign when it featured Colin Kaepernick in an ad in 2018, after the football player became a polarizing figure for kneeling during the national anthem to raise awareness about police brutality.

More recently, right-wing pundits maligned M&M’s as “woke” after the candy brand introduced a new female “spokescandy” and put her on M&M packages as part of a marketing campaign.

Brands often align themselves with certain values as a way to woo customers, especially younger ones. But that tactic can also upset others who don’t agree with the brand’s messaging.

In this campaign, Hershey tapped five women, including Johnstone, who are activists in their fields.

Kélicia Massala and Rita Audi each focus on gender equality, Naila Moloo is a climate tech research and Autumn Peltier is an indigenous rights and water activist, according to Hershey’s Her for She website. The women each talk about themselves and their work in a series of videos posted to the page. The campaign also includes limited-edition chocolate bars with special packaging.

While it’s risky for brands to enter the political fray, it can pay off.

A 2018 poll showed that among people aged 35-44, 52% of respondents were in favor of Nike’s use of Kaepernick in its commercial. The following year, Nike won an Emmy for its Kaepernick commercial. And Nike hasn’t been hurt financially because of the decision — the company’s stock has gone up about 80% since 2018.