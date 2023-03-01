CNN —

The Biden administration has approved an estimated $619 million potential arms sale to Taiwan, including missiles for F-16 fighter jets, in a move that will likely further inflame already heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The administration formally notified Congress on Wednesday of the proposed sales of F-16 munitions and related equipment.

A State Department official said the potential sale is “consistent with the Taiwan Relations Act and our longstanding One-China policy,” wherein “the United States makes available to Taiwan defense articles and services necessary to enable it to maintain a sufficient self-defense capability.”

The official noted Taiwan will use its own funds for the purchase.

“The United States’ support to Taiwan and steps Taiwan takes to enhance its self-defense capabilities contribute to the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and within the region,” the official said.

The defense contractors for the munitions and equipment will be Raytheon and Lockheed Martin, according to a news release from the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

According to the release, the munitions include: 100 AGM-88B High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles; 23 HARM training missiles; 200 AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles; 4 AIM-120C-8 AMRAAM Guidance Sections; and 26 LAU-129 multi-purpose launchers.

“This proposed sale serves U.S. national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient’s continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability. The proposed sale will help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, and economic progress in the region,” the release stated.