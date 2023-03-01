bernie sanders 01112023
'Outrageous': Bernie Sanders calls out Moderna for proposed Covid vaccine price hike
03:18 - Source: CNN
Your Health 16 videos
bernie sanders 01112023
'Outrageous': Bernie Sanders calls out Moderna for proposed Covid vaccine price hike
03:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Healthy sugar substitute erythritol on a gray background
Popular zero-calorie sweetener linked to heart attack and stroke, study finds
01:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
how to stop snoring old fashioned
Sleep specialist has 4 tips to help stop snoring
01:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
thumb test dementia 5
Is it forgetfulness or dementia? This is how your doctor finds out
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Teenage girl using a smartphone on a bed social media and addiction concept
Harvard psychiatrist says this is the secret to happiness
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
growth mindset frustrated face
This 95-second video will help you build a habit for good
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ezekiel Emanuel headshot
Leading US doctor says he won't get treatment if he gets cancer after 75
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
An electron microscopic (EM) image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles as well as crescents and spherical particles of immature virions, obtained from a clinical human skin sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak in this undated image obtained by Reuters on May 18, 2022. Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regnery/CDC/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
What is mpox? Dr. Gupta explains how this rare virus spreads
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gupta nfl
CNN gets rare inside look at NFL protocol that saved Damar Hamlin's life
05:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Dr Daniel Guzman SCREENGRAB October 23 2022
Doctor explains what RSV symptoms to look for
01:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
choose an avocado
Don't just squeeze. Check this spot to see if your avocado is ripe
01:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cpr
If you don't know how to perform CPR, watch this
03:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 water glass STOCK
Study: Staying hydrate lowers risk for disease, premature death
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mother daughter cohen pkg
'Does this mean I die?': Child's question when she was told her lifesaving medicine isn't available
03:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
sanjay gupta top ten health stories wellness cprog_00000000.png
Sanjay Gupta wraps up the top 10 health stories of 2022
07:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sympathetic woman hugging friend with EMPATHY and SUPPORT. Friendship concept between two best friends
Reporter breaks down science behind global empathy study
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN  — 

Novavax, which makes the Nuvaxovid vaccine used to treat Covid-19, posted huge sales gains for the past three years during the height of the pandemic. But the company is now facing serious financial challenges — and has even warned it may not be able to survive.

The Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said its forecast “is subject to significant uncertainty,” particularly with regard to future sales and funding from the US government, the company said in its latest earnings report after the closing bell Tuesday.

“Given these uncertainties, substantial doubt exists regarding our ability to continue as a going concern,” the company added.

Shares of Novavax (NVAX) plunged more than 25% in early morning trading to a new multi-year low of under $7.

The stock is now trading below where it was just before the start of the pandemic in early 2020. Novavax hit a 52-week high of about $91 last year and was trading above $330 in February 2021.

Novavax still has about $1.3 billion in cash on its balance sheet. But that’s down from more than $1.5 billion at the end of 2021. The company continues to hemorrhage money, losing $182 million in the fourth quarter alone and $658 million for all of last year. That’s on top of a net loss of $1.7 billion in 2021.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock exchange during morning trading on October 18, 2022 in New York City.
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock exchange during morning trading on October 18, 2022 in New York City.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Beware of fad stocks. Truly owner, Snap and Zoom have plunged

Despite this, Novavax’s new CEO expressed optimism about the company’s prospects.

“Much has been achieved over the past three years, and based on the foundation that has been laid to date, I believe that Novavax has significant potential for a bright future,” said Novavax CEO John Jacobs, a veteran biotech executive who joined the company in January.

Still, Jacobs conceded that Novavax faces numerous daunting challenges.

He said the company needs to “deliver a competitive product for the upcoming 2023 fall vaccination season,” reduce its rate of spending and manage its cash flow better and find ways to boost sales beyond its Nuvaxovid vaccine alone.

“We believe that if we succeed in executing against these priorities, we will position the company well for long-term success,” Jacobs said.

Novavax isn’t the only Covid-vaccine maker to disappoint Wall Street, though. Investors are starting to worry that the big lift from vaccine sales for other top pharma and biotech companies may be fleeting: Shares of Pfizer (PFE) and its vaccine partner BioNTech (BNTX), as well as rival Moderna (MRNA), have all plummeted in the past year.