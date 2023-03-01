CNN —

Justin Bieber fans waiting eagerly for new dates for his postponed international tour have been told the shows won’t be going ahead.

Fan sites have reported that the remainder of the Canadian singer’s Justice World Tour dates have been canceled, and Bieber’s website doesn’t currently list any dates.

On ticket company Ticketmaster’s website, all concerts in the US, Ireland, France, Poland, Australia, the US, Denmark and the Czech Republic are also shown as canceled. The same goes for Bieber’s show in Bangkok, Thailand, according to event organizer Live Nation Tero.

The artist and his reps haven’t commented on the cancellations or given a reason.

Fans in London, where Bieber was originally scheduled to perform in February, received an email from events company AXS on Tuesday stating: “We regret to inform you that the Justin Bieber shows planned to take place at The O2 arena have been cancelled.”

“We understand you will be disappointed and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause,” it said, adding that refunds will be issued.

Bieber first announced that he would be taking a break from performing in June, one month after his tour began, due to having Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, which left his face partially paralyzed.

The pop star then resumed touring at the end of July.

However, after going to Europe and performing six live shows, “it took a real toll” on him, the singer announced in a statement posted on Twitter in September.

He added that he needs to make his health “the priority” right now: “I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better.”

CNN has contacted Bieber’s representatives for comment.