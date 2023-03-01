Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

March 2, 2023

Today CNN 10 is looking at the origins of the coronavirus. More than three years after the first Covid-19 case was diagnosed in the United States, the FBI and the Department of Energy now believe the virus most likely originated from a lab leak in Wuhan, China. Our team will examine this theory and look at its validity. CNN 10 is also continuing our series on the future of travel with a look at NewLab, a company out of Detroit that’s conceptualizing the future of urban mobility. All that and adorable eagles building their nest on this episode of CNN 10.

