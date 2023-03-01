kfc double down2
New York CNN  — 

Kentucky Fried Chicken is bringing back a legend after a nearly a decade.

The “KFC Double Down” is coming back for a limited time, as of March 6. The instantly recognizable creation replaces the bread that’s found in a typical sandwich and uses two fried chicken filets as the bun. In between are two slices of cheese, bacon and a choice of mayo or spice sauce.

The Double Down made its debut in 2010 and sold more than 10 million sandwiches. Despite that, the chain said back then that sales of the sandwich were “immaterial” and analysts said the Double Down sales were below expectations. But the Double Down “generated more buzz than any test market item in KFC history,” it said.

KFC's Double Down returns on March 6.
KFC

It reappeared in 2014 for a brief time before disappearing from the chain’s menus. But KFC said fans have been “clamoring for the return” of the sandwich, so the chain is “answering the call” by bringing it back.

Next week KFC will also be adding a more traditional offering for customers “who aren’t so sure about embracing the ‘no bun’ life.” It’s a bacon and cheese chicken sandwich that uses a brioche bun.

These additions come as KFC recently removed some menu items, including wings, popcorn chicken and cookies, to make room for new additions.

KFC, owned by Yum Brands, is constantly in competition with its rivals to appeal to fast-food eaters. Recently, Chick-fil-A started testing its first-ever plant-based sandwich, which swaps out chicken for cauliflower. And McDonald’s recently renamed its existing line of Crispy Chicken Sandwiches as the McCrispy.