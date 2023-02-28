CNN —

President Joe Biden will nominate Julie Su to serve as labor secretary, the White House confirmed on Tuesday, which would make her the first Asian American to serve in secretary-level role in Biden’s Cabinet.

Su, who has served as the deputy labor secretary since 2021, would replace Marty Walsh, who is departing the administration next month for a job atop the National Hockey League Players Association.

Biden in a statement called Su “a tested and experienced leader, who will continue to build a stronger, more resilient, and more inclusive economy that provides Americans a fair return for their work and an equal chance to get ahead.”

“I look forward to continuing to work with Julie to build an economy that works for working people, and I respectfully ask the Senate to take up this nomination quickly so that we can finish the job for America’s workers,” the president added.

Long considered the front-runner for the job, Su had been endorsed by the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus.

The Department of Labor describes her current deputy role as serving “as the de-facto chief operating officer for the department, overseeing its workforce, managing its budget and executing the priorities of the secretary of labor.”

Prior to joining the Biden administration, Su was the secretary for the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency and the state’s labor commissioner. Su was the litigation director at Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Los Angeles. She’s also the recipient of a MacArthur Foundation “genius” grant, gaining national recognition for her expertise in workers’ rights and civil rights.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.