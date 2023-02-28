CNN —

Paul Vallas, a long-time public schools chief who challenged Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot with a tough-on-crime message, will advance to an April runoff in the mayor’s race, CNN projected Tuesday.

Lightfoot is battling for her political survival with Brandon Johnson, a Cook County commissioner backed by the Chicago Teachers Union, and US Rep. Jesús “Chuy” Garcia, for the second spot in that runoff.

Tuesday’s municipal election raised the prospect that Chicago could ditch its mayor for the first time in 40 years, after voters turned on Lightfoot amid growing concerns about crime and the city’s slow recovery from the pandemic.

Because no candidate is on course to top 50% in Tuesday’s election, the top two of the nine candidates on the ballot will move on to the April 4 runoff.

Lightfoot, the first Black woman and first out gay person to serve as mayor in a major city often pilloried by conservatives in national debates over violence and gun control, rose to prominence as a pugnacious reformer promising a break from the corruption and clubby governance that had long marked Chicago politics.

But years of contentious brawls over policing, teacher pay and Covid-19 public safety policies, as well as mounting complaints about long waits in Chicago’s public transit system, left Lightfoot vulnerable, raising the stunning prospect of the Second City ousting its incumbent mayor in the first round of voting.

Lightfoot found herself with few allies in her bid for a second term, and a host of powerful interests aligned against her. The Chicago Fraternal Order of Police endorsed Vallas. The Chicago Teachers Union backed Johnson. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, with whom Lightfoot has clashed, stayed out of the race entirely.

More than 507,000 ballots had been cast by the time polls closed Tuesday, Chicago elections officials said. More mail-in votes will be added to that total as they arrive.