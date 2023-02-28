In an exclusive hourlong sit-down with CNN’s Jake Tapper that aired Tuesday night, comedian and political commentator Bill Maher discussed a range of topics including Donald Trump, the 2024 presidential election, transgender issues and the best weed he’s ever had.
Bill Maher’s crystal ball for Trump in 2024
Maher explains how he believes the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election may unfold.
‘Eye roll’ over the new ‘woke’
Maher describes his frustration with the evolving meaning of “wokeness,” and how he believes it has deviated from the initial intention.
An important debate around the transgender community
Tapper asks Maher about his perspective on a recent backlash comedians have faced for their comments about the transgender community.
Who scares Maher?
Bill Maher reveals to Jake Tapper why he’s “afraid of Trump” on a “very personal level,” and discusses the former president’s past behavior towards the comedian.
‘Acapulco Gold!’
Bill Maher reaches back to his college years to recall the best weed he’s ever had … and how he’s never had “Acapulco Gold” since!