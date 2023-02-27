Floyd Abrams Fox News Split
Hear what first amendment attorney thinks about lawsuit against Fox News
03:17 - Source: CNN
Media 16 videos
Floyd Abrams Fox News Split
Hear what first amendment attorney thinks about lawsuit against Fox News
03:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Fox News Text 2
'He could easily destroy us': See Tucker Carlson's private text about Trump
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
paul rudd olivia colman prank bbc radio
Oscar winner pulls hilarious prank on Paul Rudd during radio show
01:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tubi super bowl ad prank reax
A Super Bowl ad left viewers yelling for their remotes. Here's why
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
evan lambert arrest 1
'Just trying to do my job': Reporter arrested at governor's news conference
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
joe rogan ilhan omar split
Joe Rogan says Ilhan Omar shouldn't have apologized for statement that drew criticism
02:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Newsmax 2
DirectTV's move to drop right-wing channel has Conservatives crying foul
01:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Jason Vanderground
See the 'big money marketing' of Jesus that's set to air during the Super Bowl
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VIDEO THUMBNAIL Benjamin Hall Fox News
Fox News reporter makes emotional return to air after recovering from Ukraine attack
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
james corden
Late night hosts mock James Cameron, Tom Cruise after Oscar nominees revealed
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US President Donald Trump uses his cellphone as he holds a roundtable discussion with Governors about the economic reopening of closures due to COVID-19, known as coronavirus, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, June 18, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
Trump is returning to Facebook and Instagram after 2-year ban
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
late night biden home docs
Late night hosts caught making the same joke over latest White House drama
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
BBC Sex Noise Prank 1
Raunchy prank disrupts BBC broadcast
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
leslie biden split
Leslie Jones uses debut on 'The Daily Show' to call out Biden and his Corvette
04:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Titanic Reenactment Split
Pivotal 'Titanic' scene reenacted to disprove theory about the film
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
janelle monae vpx
'Glass Onion' actress talks about the challenge of her role
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN  — 

Rupert Murdoch, the chairman of Fox Corporation, acknowledged in a deposition taken by Dominion Voting Systems that some Fox News hosts endorsed false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Murdoch’s remarks in a deposition were made public in a legal filing as part of Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News.

“Some of our commentators were endorsing it,” Murdoch said, singling out Fox hosts Sean Hannity, Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine Pirro as Fox hosts who promoted the false stolen election claims on air, according to a transcript of his deposition. Murdoch acknowledged the hosts frequently invited guests who made similar claims.

But Murdoch pushed back against Dominion’s lawyers who claimed that Fox was endorsing “this false notion of a stolen election?”

“Not Fox. But maybe Lou Dobbs, maybe Maria, as commentators,” Murdoch said in his deposition.

In another filing made public earlier this month, a trove of messages and emails from the most prominent stars and highest-ranking executives at Fox News showed they had privately ridiculed claims of election fraud in the 2020 election, despite the right-wing channel promoting lies about the presidential contest on its air.

The messages showed that Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham brutally mocked lies being pushed by former President Donald Trump’s camp asserting that the election was rigged.

The court filings have offered the most vivid picture to date of the chaos that transpired behind the scenes at Fox News after Trump lost the election and viewers rebelled against the right-wing channel for accurately calling the contest in Biden’s favor.

Fox News has not only vigorously denied Dominion’s claims, it has insisted it is “proud” of its 2020 election coverage.

The network argued that the court filing contained cherry-picked quotes lacking context.

“There will be a lot of noise and confusion generated by Dominion and their opportunistic private equity owners, but the core of this case remains about freedom of the press and freedom of speech, which are fundamental rights afforded by the Constitution and protected by New York Times v. Sullivan,” Fox News said in a statement.

- This is breaking news and will be updated.