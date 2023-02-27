CNN —

Pink says a story she told about an old feud with Christina Aguilera has now become the main focus of the press surrounding her latest album.

The singer, who recently released her latest album, “Trustfall,” told a story about accidentally sitting in Aguilera’s chair when they worked together, which caused Aguilera to become upset. Pink took to Instagram to explain that she was disappointed in the coverage, hoping people would focus on her art instead.

“I’m so saddened and disappointed by the narrative surrounding some of the press I’ve been doing around my album,” she wrote.

“While some of the responsibility lays with me and my inability to lie, and my uncanny ability to overshare — my real disappointment lies in the fact that the art can never be the focus when you’re a woman.”

She continued: “The fact that I created one of the most beautiful albums with the most beautiful people — sang my ass off, made Myself wholly vulnerable — eleven albums in, selling out stadiums, raising good kids, steadily Employing hundreds of Good, Hardworking people, the only Thing they ask you about over and over is a silly feud from your Twenties.”

She added that “for every one or two women I’ve had issue with — there are hundreds that I’ve complimented and supported and loved on. But we don’t talk about that.” Pink added that a double standard exists when it comes to men and women in the entertainment industry, writing, “I wonder when the last time Bradley Cooper or Robert De Niro were asked in interview after interview about any argument they’d ever had. How about Christian Bale?”

In the end she says an apology and “owning your mistakes” are what really matters.

“To Christina — you know where we stand. Resolved. Onwards and upwards,” she wrote.