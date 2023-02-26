VIDEO THUMBNAIL ukrainian couple wedding anniversary
They got married the day Russia invaded. It's been the longest year of their lives
04:36 - Source: CNN

Start your week smart: Ukraine, Ohio toxic train, Jan. 6, Air fryer recall, ‘Dilbert’

By Andrew Torgan, CNN
Published 8:45 AM EST, Sun February 26, 2023
CNN  — 

Are you reading today’s edition of 5 Things on your phone? That’s good! However, if you find yourself looking at your phone nearly all the time, that’s definitely not good … particularly if your frequent trips down the digital rabbit hole are taking a physical and mental toll.

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

• Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was “certain” his country will win the war against Russia as Ukraine marked the first anniversary of the Russian invasion on Friday.

• Federal teams are going door to door to check in with residents of East Palestine, Ohio, and conducting health surveys as part of the federal government’s response to the toxic train derailment that has fueled anxiety about the safety of the air and water in the town, according to a White House official.

• CNN, along with a group of other media organizations, has signed on to a letter calling for congressional leaders to grant access to security footage from inside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy gave Fox News’ Tucker Carlson access to the material earlier this month.  

• Roughly 2 million Cosori air fryers have been recalled because they pose a possible fire risk. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission said that consumers “should immediately stop” using the air fryers and contact Cosori for a free replacement. 

• Newspapers across the US dropped the “Dilbert” comic strip over the weekend after the creator of the satirical cartoon went on a racist tirade, calling Black Americans a “hate group” and suggesting that White people should “get the hell away” from them.

The week ahead

Monday

Mobile World Congress, one of the tech industry’s biggest annual events, gets underway in Barcelona, Spain. More than 80,000 people are expected to attend the four-day trade show, which will feature more than 2,000 mobile communications and connectivity companies from around the world. 

Also on Monday, the United Nations Human Rights Council begins its 52nd regular session in Geneva.

Tuesday

The Supreme Court will consider the fate of President Joe Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness program, which is currently on hold. Biden’s program would offer up to $20,000 of debt relief to millions of qualified borrowers, but it has been met with legal challenges since it was announced.

It’s also Election Day in Chicago, where incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot faces a slate of eight challengers. Lightfoot is one of four Black mayors leading the four largest cities in America.

And an autobiography by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to be released amid speculation that he’s gearing up to launch a 2024 presidential bid.

Wednesday

The Conservative Political Action Conference – known as CPAC – will begin just outside Washington, DC. Billed as “the largest and most influential gathering of conservatives in the world,” CPAC will feature speeches from the three Republican presidential candidates who have announced their intention to run, as well as former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who has said he’s also considering a bid for the presidency.

March 1 also marks the beginning of Women’s History Month.

One Thing: Behind Ukraine’s ‘Will to Win’

In this week’s One Thing podcast, CNN chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward checks in from Kyiv one year after Russia invaded Ukraine. She tells us where the war could be headed next and shares stories of everyday Ukrainians who have put their lives on hold to help in the war effort. Listen here for more.

Photos of the week

US President Joe Biden, left, walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his surprise visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday, February 20.
US President Joe Biden, left, walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his surprise visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday, February 20.
Evan Vucci/AP
A bolt of lightning hits the hand of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday, February 21.
A bolt of lightning hits the hand of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday, February 21.
Mauro Pimentel/AFP/Getty Images
Alex Murdaugh wipes away tears as he <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/23/us/alex-murdaugh-murder-trial-thursday/index.html" target="_blank">testifies during his murder trial</a> in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Thursday, February 23. The 54-year-old former attorney — the scion of a powerful South Carolina family who held the local solicitor's office for three generations — has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and two weapons charges in the killings of his wife and son.
Alex Murdaugh wipes away tears as he testifies during his murder trial in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Thursday, February 23. The 54-year-old former attorney — the scion of a powerful South Carolina family who held the local solicitor's office for three generations — has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and two weapons charges in the killings of his wife and son.
Grace Beahm Alford/The Post and Courier/AP
Golf legend <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/02/23/golf/gallery/tiger-woods/index.html" target="_blank">Tiger Woods</a> tees off at the Genesis Invitational, a PGA Tour event in Pacific Palisades, California, on Thursday, February 16. It was his <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/20/golf/jon-rahm-tiger-woods-genesis-invitational-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">first competitive outing since July</a> and his first non-major appearance since October 2020. Following his final round, Woods said his goal from now on is to play the four majors every year, but he doesn't expect "to play too much more than that." He told CBS, "My body and my leg and my back just won't allow me to play much more than that anymore."
Golf legend Tiger Woods tees off at the Genesis Invitational, a PGA Tour event in Pacific Palisades, California, on Thursday, February 16. It was his first competitive outing since July and his first non-major appearance since October 2020. Following his final round, Woods said his goal from now on is to play the four majors every year, but he doesn't expect "to play too much more than that." He told CBS, "My body and my leg and my back just won't allow me to play much more than that anymore."
Harry How/Getty Images
Delta jets sit at their gates at Denver International Airport during a winter storm on Wednesday, February 22. Harsh winter weather has <a href="https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/us-weather-flight-cancellations-thursday/index.html" target="_blank">disrupted thousands of US flights</a> this week.
Delta jets sit at their gates at Denver International Airport during a winter storm on Wednesday, February 22. Harsh winter weather has disrupted thousands of US flights this week.
Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images
Anna, 10, cries next to the body of her 27-year-old brother, Yurii Kulyk, during his funeral in Kalynivka, Ukraine, on Tuesday, February 21. He was killed in a rocket attack in Lyman, Ukraine, earlier this month. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/interactive/2023/02/europe/russia-ukraine-war-timeline/" target="_blank"><strong>Interactive:</strong> Putin's bloody war on Ukraine, a year later</a>
Anna, 10, cries next to the body of her 27-year-old brother, Yurii Kulyk, during his funeral in Kalynivka, Ukraine, on Tuesday, February 21. He was killed in a rocket attack in Lyman, Ukraine, earlier this month. Interactive: Putin's bloody war on Ukraine, a year later
Emilio Morenatti/AP
Conservationist Rajendra Garawad inspects a sedated cheetah on Friday, February 17, before it and 11 others <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/18/world/cheetahs-india-from-namibia-extinction-scli-intl/index.html" target="_blank">were flown from South Africa to India</a> under an agreement between the two countries. The 12 cheetahs are part of efforts to revive the species after decades of extinction in India.
Conservationist Rajendra Garawad inspects a sedated cheetah on Friday, February 17, before it and 11 others were flown from South Africa to India under an agreement between the two countries. The 12 cheetahs are part of efforts to revive the species after decades of extinction in India.
Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters
Supporters of former US President Donald Trump wait outside of Trump's Presidents Day event at the Hilton Palm Beach Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday, February 20.
Supporters of former US President Donald Trump wait outside of Trump's Presidents Day event at the Hilton Palm Beach Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday, February 20.
Giorgio Viera/AFP/Getty Images
Khalil al-Sawadi looks at Afraa, a baby girl who was <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/07/middleeast/syria-newborn-baby-earthquake-intl/index.html" target="_blank">reportedly rescued from the rubble of her home</a> in northern Syria, on Monday, February 20. Her umbilical cord was still attached to her mother when she was found, a relative told Agence France-Presse. Her mother is believed to have died after giving birth.
Khalil al-Sawadi looks at Afraa, a baby girl who was reportedly rescued from the rubble of her home in northern Syria, on Monday, February 20. Her umbilical cord was still attached to her mother when she was found, a relative told Agence France-Presse. Her mother is believed to have died after giving birth.
Ghaith Alsayed/AP
The Progress Pride Flag is projected onto the Sydney Opera House in Australia on Friday, February 17. This year's WorldPride event is taking place in Sydney through March 5.
The Progress Pride Flag is projected onto the Sydney Opera House in Australia on Friday, February 17. This year's WorldPride event is taking place in Sydney through March 5.
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
Beads are tossed from a Mardi Gras float in New Orleans on Tuesday, February 21.
Beads are tossed from a Mardi Gras float in New Orleans on Tuesday, February 21.
Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate/AP
Cleanup continues at the site of a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, on Thursday, February 23. Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw said the freight railroad <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/22/investing/norfolk-southern-share-repurchases/index.html" target="_blank">will spend $6.5 million</a> to help those affected by the release of toxic chemicals from the derailment nearly three weeks ago.
Cleanup continues at the site of a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, on Thursday, February 23. Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw said the freight railroad will spend $6.5 million to help those affected by the release of toxic chemicals from the derailment nearly three weeks ago.
Alan Freed/Reuters
A baby Chinese pangolin is weighed at the Prague Zoo in the Czech Republic on Thursday, February 23. It's the first birth of the critically endangered animal on the European continent, the zoo said.
A baby Chinese pangolin is weighed at the Prague Zoo in the Czech Republic on Thursday, February 23. It's the first birth of the critically endangered animal on the European continent, the zoo said.
Petr David Josek/AP
Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of crypto trading platform FTX, walks away from a courthouse in New York on Thursday, February 16. Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty last month to eight federal counts of fraud and conspiracy. He has repeatedly acknowledged missteps as the head of FTX, but <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/16/business/ftx-bankman-fried-bail-hearing/index.html" target="_blank">he denies committing fraud</a>. After his arrest in December, he was released on a $250 million bond.
Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of crypto trading platform FTX, walks away from a courthouse in New York on Thursday, February 16. Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty last month to eight federal counts of fraud and conspiracy. He has repeatedly acknowledged missteps as the head of FTX, but he denies committing fraud. After his arrest in December, he was released on a $250 million bond.
Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg/Getty Images
People stand outside the Maraya concert hall, the world's largest mirrored building, in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, February 19.
People stand outside the Maraya concert hall, the world's largest mirrored building, in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, February 19.
Fayez Nureldine/AFP/Getty Images
Ukrainian soldiers carry the coffin of 20-year-old Vladyslav Belechynskyi at a funeral in Lviv, Ukraine, on Wednesday, February 22. He was killed while serving in eastern Ukraine.
Ukrainian soldiers carry the coffin of 20-year-old Vladyslav Belechynskyi at a funeral in Lviv, Ukraine, on Wednesday, February 22. He was killed while serving in eastern Ukraine.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
A person watches an air show in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Monday, February 20.
A person watches an air show in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Monday, February 20.
Amr Alfiky/Reuters
Performers from the Beija Flor samba school take part in Carnival celebrations in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday, February 21.
Performers from the Beija Flor samba school take part in Carnival celebrations in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday, February 21.
Silvia Izquierdo/AP
Stablemen celebrate with a player after their team won the final of the Lagos International Polo Tournament in Nigeria on Sunday, February 19.
Stablemen celebrate with a player after their team won the final of the Lagos International Polo Tournament in Nigeria on Sunday, February 19.
John Wessels/AFP/Getty Images
Veterinary doctor Giselle Rubio shows a Sphynx cat available for adoption in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on Tuesday, February 21. The cat was rescued by police from a prison where <a href="https://www.standard.co.uk/news/world/sphynx-cat-tattoo-mexico-jail-prison-b1062656.html" target="_blank" target="_blank">it was given a tattoo</a> that reads "Made in Mexico."
Veterinary doctor Giselle Rubio shows a Sphynx cat available for adoption in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on Tuesday, February 21. The cat was rescued by police from a prison where it was given a tattoo that reads "Made in Mexico."
Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters
Carnival revelers take part in a parade in Binche, Belgium, on Tuesday, February 21. The costumed "Gilles" are a tradition at the Carnival of Binche.
Carnival revelers take part in a parade in Binche, Belgium, on Tuesday, February 21. The costumed "Gilles" are a tradition at the Carnival of Binche.
Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty Images
The silhouette of US President Joe Biden is cast on bulletproof glass as he speaks in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday, February 21. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/20/world/gallery/biden-visit-ukraine-poland/index.html" target="_blank">He visited Poland</a> after his surprise stop in Ukraine.
The silhouette of US President Joe Biden is cast on bulletproof glass as he speaks in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday, February 21. He visited Poland after his surprise stop in Ukraine.
Doug Mills/The New York Times/Redux
Actor Peter Dinklage poses for photographers at the Berlin International Film Festival as he arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of "She Came to Me" on Thursday, February 16.
Actor Peter Dinklage poses for photographers at the Berlin International Film Festival as he arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of "She Came to Me" on Thursday, February 16.
John Macdougall/AFP/Getty Images
Medics treat wounded Ukrainian soldiers near Vuhledar, Ukraine, on the front lines of the fight against Russia, on Sunday, February 19.
Medics treat wounded Ukrainian soldiers near Vuhledar, Ukraine, on the front lines of the fight against Russia, on Sunday, February 19.
Marko Djurica/Reuters
A woman walks by an advertisement in Beijing on Monday, February 20.
A woman walks by an advertisement in Beijing on Monday, February 20.
Andy Wong/AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony at Moscow's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Thursday, February 23.
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony at Moscow's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Thursday, February 23.
Valery Sharifulin/Sputnik/Reuters
A woman prays at the Baclaran Church in Parañaque, Philippines, as she observes Ash Wednesday on February 22.
A woman prays at the Baclaran Church in Parañaque, Philippines, as she observes Ash Wednesday on February 22.
Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
A young leatherback turtle makes its way to the sea after hatching on Thailand's Bang Khwan beach on Monday, February 20.
A young leatherback turtle makes its way to the sea after hatching on Thailand's Bang Khwan beach on Monday, February 20.
Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP/Getty Images
People look at a dried-up canal in Venice, Italy, on Friday, February 17. Venice is facing <a href="https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/venice-canal-drought-italy-climate-scli-intl/index.html" target="_blank">unusually low tides</a> that are making it impossible for gondolas, water taxis and ambulances to navigate some of its famous canals. The problems are being blamed on a combination of factors — the lack of rain, a high-pressure system, a full moon and sea currents.
People look at a dried-up canal in Venice, Italy, on Friday, February 17. Venice is facing unusually low tides that are making it impossible for gondolas, water taxis and ambulances to navigate some of its famous canals. The problems are being blamed on a combination of factors — the lack of rain, a high-pressure system, a full moon and sea currents.
Manuel Silvestri/Reuters
A model prepares backstage ahead of a Richard Quinn fashion show in London on Saturday, February 18.
A model prepares backstage ahead of a Richard Quinn fashion show in London on Saturday, February 18.
Henry Nicholls/Reuters
Protesters in Puno, Peru, stop their demonstration and spray police with foam and water as part of a Carnival tradition on Wednesday, February 22. Anti-government protests <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/16/americas/peru-protests-indigenous-amnesty-report-intl-latam/index.html" target="_blank">have roiled Peru since December</a>.
Protesters in Puno, Peru, stop their demonstration and spray police with foam and water as part of a Carnival tradition on Wednesday, February 22. Anti-government protests have roiled Peru since December.
Juan Carlos Cisneros/AFP/Getty Images
Hikers are silhouetted against the setting sun in Phoenix's Papago Park on Saturday, February 18.
Hikers are silhouetted against the setting sun in Phoenix's Papago Park on Saturday, February 18.
Charlie Riedel/AP
Boston College basketball player Quinten Post celebrates with fans after the Eagles upset Virginia 63-48 on Wednesday, February 22.
Boston College basketball player Quinten Post celebrates with fans after the Eagles upset Virginia 63-48 on Wednesday, February 22.
Charles Krupa/AP
From left, Rachel Banks Kupcho, Matt Nelson, Steve Jewell and Cindy Murphy soak in Minneapolis' Lake Harriet on Wednesday, February 22.
From left, Rachel Banks Kupcho, Matt Nelson, Steve Jewell and Cindy Murphy soak in Minneapolis' Lake Harriet on Wednesday, February 22.
Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune/AP
The Eiffel Tower in Paris is lit up with Ukraine's national colors on Thursday, February 23, to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/02/16/world/gallery/photos-this-week-february-9-february-15/index.html" target="_blank">See last week in 32 photos</a>.
The Eiffel Tower in Paris is lit up with Ukraine's national colors on Thursday, February 23, to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion. See last week in 32 photos.
Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters
The week in 35 photos

Check out more images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

What’s happening in entertainment

TV and streaming

Grogu – aka Baby Yoda – is back! Season 3 of “The Mandalorian” reunites the titular bounty hunter with his tiny yet mighty companion. The new season of “The Mandalorian” debuts on Disney+ Wednesday. 

In theaters

Michael B. Jordan steps back into the ring on Friday in “Creed III.” Jordan plays boxer Adonis Creed, the son of the late Apollo Creed – Rocky Balboa’s formal rival. Noticeably absent from the film is Rocky himself – Sylvester Stallone – who is not reprising his role as Creed’s trainer.

What’s happening in sports

Batter up!

Major League Baseball’s first spring training games began this weekend and continue throughout today and every day this week.

For more of your favorite sports, head on over to Bleacher Report, which – like CNN – is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

Quiz time!

Looking for a challenge? Take CNN’s weekly news quiz here to see how much you remember from the week that was! So far, 31% of fellow quiz fans have gotten eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

Play me off

Ukrainian National Anthem

Presented without comment. (Click here to view)

