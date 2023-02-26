CNN —

He may only be 23 years old, but Armand Duplantis is already a sporting great.

An Olympic, World and European champion already, the Swedish athlete has become accustomed to also breaking world records.

And he did so again on Saturday, breaking the pole vault word record for the sixth time at the All Star Perche 2023 event in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

🚨 𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐃 𝐃𝐔 𝐌𝐎𝐍𝐃𝐄 ! 🌎



🤩 Phénoménal ! 🇸🇪 Armand Duplantis est sur le toit du monde à Clermont-Ferrand en s'élevant à 6️⃣,2️⃣2️⃣ m !



Il faudra bientôt relever le plafond ! 😱



📺 Revivez le @AllStarPerche en 𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗬 sur https://t.co/xgXE6U6Tof pic.twitter.com/ihgsZ81aoh — FFAthlétisme (@FFAthletisme) February 25, 2023

Duplantis added a centimeter to the world record of 6.21m he had previously set at the World Championships in Oregon last year.

He achieved the new world record of 6.22m on his third attempt having hit the bar with his previous two tries.

As he landed on the mat and the crowd went wild in celebration, sparklers went off at the historic moment and Duplantis was embraced by Renaud Lavillenie, the gold medal winner at the 2012 Olympics and the tournament’s organizer, who ran to celebrate with Duplantis.

Duplantis first broke the world record when he surpassed Lavillenie’s world record of 6.17m, which the Frenchman had set in 2014, in February 2020.

Over the course of the next two years, he went onto break his own record four more times before Saturday’s momentous achievement.

Duplantis had already won the competition when he cleared 6.01m with Australian Kurtis Marschall finishing second with 5.91m.

Duplantis (right) celebrates after setting a new pole vault world record with Lavillenie (left). Arnaud Finistre/AFP/Getty Images

It was the 60th time Duplantis has jumped clear of six meters or higher as he continues his dominant career.

Ukrainian pole vault legend Sergey Bubka was the first man to surpass the six meter mark when he did so in 1985. He held the world record until Lavillenie outjumped his mark in an event in Bubka’s home city of Donetsk which had him in attendance.