SAG Awards 2023: See the full list of winners

CNN —

The 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards are taking place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 26. The awards show honors some of the year’s best television and film performances that are voted on by the actors themselves.

The top awards of the evening honor the ensemble casts of select films and TV shows.

In the film category, the casts of “Babylon,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Fabelmans” and “Women Talking” are nominated. “Better Call Saul,” “The White Lotus,” “The Crown,” “Severance” and “Ozark” are nominated for outstanding ensemble cast in a drama series, and “Abbott Elementary,” “Barry,” “The Bear,” “Hacks” and “Only Murders in the Building” are nominated for outstanding ensemble cast in a comedy series.

Ke Huy Quan accepts the supporting male actor in a film award for "Everything Everywhere All At Once." Christopher Polk/Shutterstock Sally Field accepts the life achievement award. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters Jamie Lee Curtis reacts to winning the female actor in a supporting role in a film award for "Everything Everywhere All At Once." Christopher Polk/Shutterstock "Abbott Elementary" cast members accept the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Haley Lu Richardson and Ashley Park present an award. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Jeremy Allen White hugs "The Bear" co-star Ayo Edebiri before accepting his award for male actor in a comedy series. Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images Sam Elliott accepts his award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series for "1883." Kevin Winter/Getty Images Jessica Chastain accepts the outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series award for "George & Tammy." Christopher Polk/Shutterstock Janelle James and Quinta Brunson open the show as first presenters. Rob Latour/Shutterstock Jamie Lee Curtis kisses Barry Keoghan's hand before the start of the show. Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images Zendaya arrives at the SAG awards. Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic/Getty Images Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts pose on the red carpet. Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic/Getty Images Angela Bassett walks the red carpet. Aude Guerrucci/Reuters Andrew Garfield and Eddie Redmayne arrive at the SAG Awards. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP In pictures: The SAG Awards 2023 Prev Next

The SAG Awards ceremony will broadcast live on Netflix’s YouTube channel on Sunday at 8pm EST/5pm PST. Beginning in 2024, the show will stream globally on Netflix.

The full list of nominees is below, with winners indicated in bold.

Television Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Steve Carell, “The Patient”

Taron Edgerton, “Blackbird”

Sam Elliott, “1883” *WINNER

Paul Walter Houser, “Blackbird”

Evan Peters, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Emily Blunt, “The English”

Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy” *WINNER

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Niecy Nash-Betts, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

Jason Bateman, “Ozark” *WINNER

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” *WINNER

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” *WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Jean Smart, “Hacks” *WINNER

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”lo

“The Crown”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

“The White Lotus” *WINNER

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary” *WINNER

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

Motion Picture Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale” *WINNER

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Adam Sandler, “The Hustle”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett, “TÁR”

Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” *WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Paul Dano, “The Fabelmans”

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” *WINNER

Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” *WINNER

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” *WINNER

“The Fabelmans”

“Women Talking”