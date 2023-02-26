Ke Huy Quan accepts the supporting male actor in a film award for "Everything Everywhere All At Once."

By Brook Joyner, CNN

The Screen Actors Guild Awards are taking place on Sunday night, honoring the best performances in film and television.

The show is being held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. It is the last major award show before the Academy Awards on March 12.

"The Banshees of Inisherin" and "Everything Everywhere All at Once" had the most nominations this year in the film categories, with five each. Actress Sally Field is receiving a lifetime achievement award.