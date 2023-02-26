Ke Huy Quan accepts the supporting male actor in a film award for "Everything Everywhere All At Once."
In pictures: The SAG Awards 2023
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Updated 9:41 PM EST, Sun February 26, 2023

By Brook Joyner, CNN

The Screen Actors Guild Awards are taking place on Sunday night, honoring the best performances in film and television.

The show is being held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. It is the last major award show before the Academy Awards on March 12.

"The Banshees of Inisherin" and "Everything Everywhere All at Once" had the most nominations this year in the film categories, with five each. Actress Sally Field is receiving a lifetime achievement award.

Sally Field accepts the life achievement award.
Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
Jamie Lee Curtis reacts to winning the female actor in a supporting role in a film award for "Everything Everywhere All At Once."
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
"Abbott Elementary" cast members accept the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Haley Lu Richardson and Ashley Park present an award.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Jeremy Allen White hugs "The Bear" co-star Ayo Edebiri before accepting his award for male actor in a comedy series.
Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Sam Elliott accepts his award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series for "1883."
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain accepts the outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series award for "George & Tammy."
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Janelle James and Quinta Brunson open the show as first presenters.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Jamie Lee Curtis kisses Barry Keoghan's hand before the start of the show.
Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images
Zendaya arrives at the SAG awards.
Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts pose on the red carpet.
Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Angela Bassett walks the red carpet.
Aude Guerrucci/Reuters
Andrew Garfield and Eddie Redmayne arrive at the SAG Awards.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP