Ukraine's energy challenges
New York CNN  — 

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said price caps on Russian energy should be stiffened up to maximize the impact of sanctions on the country as the war in Ukraine hits a year.

The former Harvard University president said on Fareed Zakaria GPS Sunday, economic sanctions on Russia haven’t bitten hard because a countries making up a significant part of the world’s GDP, like China, India and Turkey, haven’t participated.

The liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo ship 'Cygnus Passage' from Russia at a terminal operated by China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group) on January 7, 2021, in Tianjin, China.
Russia’s economy is set to grow by 0.3% this year, the IMF reported, better than the UK or Germany, despite the sanctions and frozen central bank reserves.

Trade with Russia’s neighbors “has ramped up considerably in the last year, which suggests that they’re serving as a way station for goods to get into Russia,” Summers said.

Summers said the conflict has now become a “war of attrition,” meaning a military strategy where one side attempts to wear down the other to the point of fatigue. The way to win the economic aspect of this, Summers said, is to support Ukraine’s economy, which has left bombed cities and millions destitute.

Russian assets should be the ultimate source to pay the bill to rebuild Ukraine, Summers said.

A man walks past commercial premises put up for rent and sale in Moscow on February 10, 2023. - Real estate analysts say the housing market in Russia has been on a rollercoaster ride since Russians panicked when sanctions over the country's military action in Ukraine hit and then adjusted to their new reality. First, prices spiked as home-owners sought to secure their savings when the penalties hit. Then they dropped as tens of thousands Russians opposed to the conflict and worried for their futures up and left. President Putin insists Russia is weathering the Western sanctions. A home-grown brand has replaced McDonald's and supermarkets are offering Russian-made drinks to replace foreign brands like Coca Cola, which left Russia last year. Still, Russia's economy is facing mounting problems as the West -- one year into the conflict -- is building on its sanctions program with a 10th EU package looming. Hundreds of foreign companies have exited, leaving behind emptying shopping malls, while inflation, which stands at around 12 percent, has undermined the purchasing power of Russian wages.
In addition to Ukraine, Russian assets should be used to support “the developing world that have paid and suffered enormously from higher food and energy prices because of Russian aggression,” Summers asserted.

It could set a “healthy precedent” for countries engaged in cross-border aggression like Russia to lose state assets, Summers added.

The Russian funds are held in international baking institutions, “who in turn hold claims back on the treasuries of the major countries, the United States and the Europeans principally.” It gives them the ability to seize assets and spend them as they see fit, with “strong precedent” from cases in the Iraq War.