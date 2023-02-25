Amsterdam's train tunnels reveal surprising windows into the past

Photos: How Amsterdam's North-South metro line unearthed hidden artifacts North-South Line: The construction of Amsterdam's underground North-South metro line was a tricky business as it burrowed beneath the foundations of old buildings and the city's waterways. Hide Caption 1 of 8

Photos: How Amsterdam's North-South metro line unearthed hidden artifacts Deep in the past: Archaeologists worked in pressurized concrete chambers known as caissons to sift through soft dirt for hidden artifacts. Hide Caption 2 of 8

Photos: How Amsterdam's North-South metro line unearthed hidden artifacts Years and years: The archaeologists unearthed around 700,000 artifacts ranging from mollusc shells thought to be 115,000 years old, right through to vintage cell phones. Hide Caption 3 of 8

Photos: How Amsterdam's North-South metro line unearthed hidden artifacts Big project, big headaches: Difficulties involved in the North-South line's construction mean it took 15 years to build and cost way over its expected budget. Hide Caption 4 of 8