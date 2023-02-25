Amsterdam's train tunnels reveal surprising windows into the past

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 11:15 AM ET, Sat February 25, 2023

North-South Line: The construction of Amsterdam's underground North-South metro line was a tricky business as it burrowed beneath the foundations of old buildings and the city's waterways.
Deep in the past: Archaeologists worked in pressurized concrete chambers known as caissons to sift through soft dirt for hidden artifacts.
Years and years: The archaeologists unearthed around 700,000 artifacts ranging from mollusc shells thought to be 115,000 years old, right through to vintage cell phones.
Big project, big headaches: Difficulties involved in the North-South line's construction mean it took 15 years to build and cost way over its expected budget.
Extraordinary excavations: "The sheer mass of material we unearthed during the construction of the North-South line was extraordinary," says Peter Kranendonk, one of two senior archaeologists leading the excavations during the metro project.
