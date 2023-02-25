Gang members have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the "Goshen Massacre."
Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
CNN  — 

Dozens of gang members were arrested and illegal guns and drugs seized during a four-day operation in Central California, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

The arrests were part of an ongoing investigation into the “Goshen Massacre,” for a “cartel-style” shooting that left six people dead, including a young mother and her 10-month-old son, on January 16. Authorities say the shooting may have been the result of a conflict with members of the Sureños, a rival gang.

In this image released by Tulare County Sheriff's Office, detectives investigate a shooting in Goshen near Visalia, Calif., early morning Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Sheriff's officials say six people including a 17-year-old mother and her 6-month-old baby were killed in a shooting early Monday at the home in central California, and authorities are searching for at least two suspects. (Tulare County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Tulare County Sheriff's Office/AP

6 people, including a baby, were killed in a 'cartel-style execution,' California sheriff's office says

A total of 97 homes were searched, 26 suspects arrested and 18 arrest warrants served during the operation. Multiple firearms and some controlled substances were also seized, a release from the sheriff’s office said.

Additionally, nine search warrants in the Visalia and Goshen areas on known Norteño gang members turned up firearms, ammunition, methamphetamine and cocaine.

Police also busted an illegal firearms manufacturing operation, which consisted of gang members making and selling untraceable firearms to other gang members.

The sheriff’s office noted while warrants were being served in Tulare County, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation simultaneously searched 23 cells of known Norteño and Nuestra Familia gang members in multiple prisons throughout California.

GOSHEN, CA - JANUARY 16: Tulare County Sheriff crime unit investigates the scene where six people, including a 6-month old baby, her teenage mother and an elderly woman, were killed in a Central Valley farming community in what the local sheriff said was likely a targeted attack by a drug cartel on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 in Goshen, CA. The massacre occurred around 3:30 a.m. in and around a residence in the Tulare County town of Goshen near Visalia. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

2 arrested in central California shooting that left 6 dead, including mother clutching 10-month-old son

Earlier this month, two suspects were taken into custody in connection with the Goshen shooting. The suspects, identified in charging documents as Angel Uriarte, 35, and Noah Beard, 25, are known members of the Norteño gang, the Tulare County sheriff’s office said at the time.

Their arrests were part of a multiagency effort called Operation Nightmare, which included searches of several California prisons and 24/7 surveillance of the suspects.