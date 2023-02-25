CNN —

Some parts of being a professional tennis player aren’t glamorous.

And world No. 3 Jessica Pegula revealed the unglamorous side of the sport in a funny tweet after losing 6-1 5-7 6-0 to Barbora Krejčíková in the Dubai Championships semifinals on Friday.

“Everyone: “What is it like playing on tour? It must be so amazing!”

“Me: gets bagled on your birthday, sitting eating Doritos at midnight, waiting to get on a 16 hr flight home,” the American tweeted, alongside a selfie of her eating the crisps.

Me: gets bagled on your birthday, sitting eating Doritos at midnight, waiting to get on a 16 hr flight home. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5YqSZ0xHx5 — Jessie Pegula (@JLPegula) February 24, 2023

As well as reaching the semifinals in Dubai, Pegula reached the final of the Qatar Open last week, where she was defeated by the in-form Iga Swiatek.

“In all seriousness, “Pegula added in a follow-up tweet, “proud of my efforts the past two weeks. Time for some rest.”

Pegula has emerged as one of the top players on tour in the last two seasons, rising to a career high ranking in singles and doubles.

But, although the result on Friday didn’t go her way, at least she still celebrated her 29th birthday with Coco Gauff, the world No. 6.

“Our (mostly mine) terrible vocals of your birthday song,” Gauff tweeted in response. “But at least the cake was good.”