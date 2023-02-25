20220510-sports-Yaroslav Amosov
MMA champion Yaroslav Amosov speaks out against Russian invasion of Ukraine: 'This is not saving, this is destruction'
04:41 - Source: CNN
International sport videos 16 videos
20220510-sports-Yaroslav Amosov
MMA champion Yaroslav Amosov speaks out against Russian invasion of Ukraine: 'This is not saving, this is destruction'
04:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Patrick Mahomes Jalen Hurts split
Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes reacts to Jalen Hurts' performance last night
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Bomani Jones
How Patrick Mahomes' and Jalen Hurts' fathers helped them reach the Super Bowl
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Max Verstappen seen during a photo shoot of the kit launch of Red Bull Racing in London, United Kingdom in 2023. // Red Bull Racing / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202301310410 // Usage for editorial use only //
Max Verstappen speaks to CNN ahead of 2023 F1 season
04:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
20230131-sports-LeBron James surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
LeBron James' legacy as the NBA's all-time top scorer
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Dozy Mmobuosi speaks during an interview with CNN on February 7, 2023.
Dozy Mmobuosi: Nigerian businessman on the cusp of buying Premier League-bound Sheffield United
04:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
rob mcelhenney wrexham fa cup football spt intl_00000000.png
Wrexham AFC owner Rob McElhenney on team's FA Cup run
05:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
FOXBOROUGH, MA - JANUARY 18: Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is all smiles as he hugs team owner Robert Kraft after New England's romp over the Colts. The New England Patriots hosted the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Hear Robert Kraft's parting words for Tom Brady
01:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tom Brady announces he's 'retiring for good'
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
pickleball tips improve lbb orig_00004002.png
Watch pickleball addict give three tips to take down your opponents
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TOPSHOT - Race winner USA's Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates on the podium after competing in the Women's Giant Slalom on January 24, 2023 in Plan de Corones (Kronplatz), Dolomites Mountains, as part of the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships.
Mikaela Shiffrin tells CNN what its like to race toward skiing immortality
05:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 Jon Albon
How one of the world's best endurance athletes built a career with 'his own system'
03:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
20221230-Muslim women in sports
Muslim women in sport and their hopes for the next generation
04:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gupta nfl
Video: This woman has the power to stop an NFL game. See why
05:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
future of sport stadiums video card
Why high-tech stadiums are 'the new cathedrals'
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Safety Damar Hamlin #31 of the Buffalo Bills leaves the field after warm-ups before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 7, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jaguars defeated the Bills 9 to 6.
Hear audio of medical personnel treating Damar Hamlin after he collapsed
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

One year and a day on from Russia’s invasion of his home country of Ukraine, Bellator MMA world champion Yaroslav Amosov will return to the cage to defend his title.

Amosov’s welterweight bout against Britain’s Michael Page was originally scheduled for May 2022, but was postponed when he returned to Ukraine to help in the war effort.

Page then fought against American Logan Storley for the interim welterweight championship and lost, meaning Amosov will now fight Storley for the title at Bellator 291 in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.

Amosov’s involvement in the war first became widely known in April last year, when a video he posted of himself recovering his world championship belt from the rubble of his home in Irpin went viral.

Amosov will face Storley on February 25th.
Amosov will face Storley on February 25th.
Lucas Noonan/Bellator MMA

“It’s a year since the big war started and for me it’s a big motivation because I understand what happened and what’s going on now in my country,” a visibly emotional Amosov said at Thursday’s press conference. “I understand that it’s been a very hard year for all Ukrainians.

“When the Russian soldiers left central Ukraine, I took my belt and many people – my friends, my team, manager and coach – told me: ‘You must go and defend your belt. Now, your work is as a mediator – you must win this fight, you must talk.’

“So I want to talk about this but it’s hard sometimes, for my country and me it’s hard, but I understand I must do this.”

Amosov is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world and, at 26-0, currently holds the longest active unbeaten streak in all of MMA, needing just three wins to equal Khabib Nurmagomedov’s all-time record of 29-0.

Speaking exclusively to CNN from Irpin in May, Amosov recounted the horror and devastation Vladimir Putin’s war has brought to his homeland. He described it as “destruction.”

Amosov returned to fight in the war in Ukraine when Russia invaded.
Amosov returned to fight in the war in Ukraine when Russia invaded.
Lucas Noonan/Bellator MMA

Amosov had returned home from a training camp in Thailand four days before the war began. Once Russian troops began advancing, Amosov says he took his wife and six-month-old son to safety on the outskirts of Ukraine before joining the territorial defense to aid civilians in and around Irpin.

“It’s hard to look at your city that was once full of happiness, life,” Amosov told CNN at the time. “It was always very beautiful here, people were happy, they were happy with their life and took pleasure in it.

“Then simply to look at the city now, which is on fire, which is getting destroyed and it becomes horrible to look at. You couldn’t really go driving around the city because the roads were covered with trees, in some places, there were parts of houses. Destruction.”

According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), at least 8,006 Ukrainian civilians have been killed and 13,287 injured since the invasion began on February 24, 2022.

At least 487 children have been killed and 954 injured, but the OHCHR says the actual number of civilian casualties is “considerably higher” as reports of deaths and injuries in certain regions still cannot be corroborated.