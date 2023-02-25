(CNN) Health officials are warning that people who attended the weekslong spiritual revival event at Asbury University in Wilmore, Kentucky, on February 18, may have been exposed to measles.

On Friday, the Kentucky Department for Public Health announced a confirmed case of measles in a Jessamine County resident, who had not been vaccinated against the disease. The person attended the so-called "Asbury revival" last Saturday, which took place southwest of Lexington, according to a release from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

No further information about the individual was released "due to privacy concerns," but Kentucky Department for Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack encourages those who are unvaccinated to quarantine for 21 days and then get immunized.

The department said they are actively collaborating with Asbury University, Jessamine County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on the issue. CNN has reached out to Asbury University for comment.

For over three weeks, worshippers flew from across the country for the spontaneous event, standing in line outside of the college's main chapel for an opportunity to take part in the singing, praying and discussion unfolding within, as CNN previously reported . The event began February 8 and ended on February 23, according to CNN affiliate WTVQ , and it hosted 50,000 to 70,000 people, CNN affiliate WKYT reported.

