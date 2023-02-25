NAACP Image Awards 2023: How to watch and why the show still matters

CNN —

The 54th NAACP Image Awards is a week-long celebration of excellence in film, TV, music and literature that will culminate in a televised ceremony Saturday.

And while areas of the entertainment industry have worked to become more inclusive and diverse in recent years, Kyle Bowser, senior vice president of the NAACP’s Hollywood Bureau, told CNN the organization’s annual awards ceremony is still vital.

“We do have an underlying mission, and ours is to broaden the scope, widen the lens, if you will, in the critique and the evaluation of what excellence looks like,” he said.

Multiple honors have already been awarded, including outstanding ensemble cast in a motion picture for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” outstanding host in a talk or news/information program to Jennifer Hudson and outstanding breakthrough creative (television) to Quinta Brunson for her work on “Abbott Elementary.”

That’s not to say the main ceremony Saturday won’t have star power as well.

The presenters list alone is A-list Black Hollywood with talent like Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Taye Diggs, Issa Rae, Janelle Monáe, Jonathan Majors, Kerry Washington, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tracee Ellis Ross and Zendaya.

Not to mention Queen Latifah hosting.

“It’s an honor to host the 54th NAACP Image Awards, especially in the year we are celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop,” she said in a statement. “This is a night to celebrate Black excellence and Black contribution to our industry and beyond. Celebrating one another, lifting each other up and you know we’ll have fun doing it!”

There will also be several high-profile award recipients such as Serena Williams receiving the Jackie Robinson Sports Award and Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade the President’s Award.

The ceremony will air live Saturday at 8:00 p.m ET on BET. It will simulcast across Paramount Global networks, including BET HER, CBS, CMT, Comedy Central, LOGO, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, POP TV, Smithsonian, TV Land, and VH1.

A list of nominees in some of the 80 categories follows below.

Jennifer Hudson was a double winner at the 2022 NAACP Image Awards, taking home Entertainer of the Year and Outstanding Actress for her performance as Aretha Franklin in "Respect." In her acceptance speech, she said the award show is "where I watched so many legends that inspired me ... the Arethas and the Patti LaBelles, the Halle Berrys, all of these legends." MGM/Moviestore/Shutterstock Derrick Jones, also known as "D-Nice," was awarded Entertainer of the Year in 2021 for his uplifting Instagram Live dance parties during the Covid-19 pandemic. D-Nice, a native New Yorker, brought joy and great music into our homes with Club Quarantine. John Parra/Getty Images Lizzo won the award in 2020 and the "Cuz I Love You" singer talked about her mission to spread body positivity during her speech. "I just want to shout out all of the big Black girls that I bring on stage with me. I do that because I want them to know that they are the trophies." Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Ava DuVernay took home Entertainer of the Year at the 49th NAACP Image Awards. DuVernay, a prolific producer and director of film and television series like "Queen Sugar," took the stage and joked, "I'm a director! I shouldn't be up here!" Some of DuVernay's other credits include "Selma" and the documentary "13th." Jemal Countess/Getty Images Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was named Entertainer of the Year in 2017. Johnson dedicated his speech to his late grandfather and his dad. "Two very proud men of color, who came up from having nothing but, broke color barriers and blazed a path for me and so many others," he wrote in a caption on Instagram following his win. New Line Cinema/Universal Pictures/Shutterstock Michael B. Jordan won double in 2016, both for Entertainer of the Year and Outstanding Actor for his performance in "Creed." During his speech he humbly said, "I used to sneak into the Image Awards, and now I'm standing here as the Entertainer of the Year, which is mind-blowing." Mark Challender/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Taraji P. Henson was named the NAACP Entertainer of the Year in 2015. She got praise for her roles in both "Empire" and in "No Good Deed."

"What it represents to me is that all of the beautiful people and faces and lives that I get to touch through the gift that God gave me," Henson said during her acceptance speech. "I take that very seriously. This means so much to me." Fox Image Collection/Getty Images Kevin Hart dedicated his award to his mother when he won Entertainer of the Year in 2014. He had multiple projects that year, including "Ride Along" and "About Last Night."

"I'm on my toes right now," the actor and comedian joked when he reached the microphone, before becoming more serious. "Right now I am working hard towards my own dream and the fact that that dream is becoming a reality is unreal." Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images When Jamie Foxx took the stage to accept the Entertainer of the Year Award at the 44th NAACP Image Awards, he sang Fred Hammond's "No Weapon" as part of his acceptance speech. Foxx brought his daughter, Corinne Bishop with him for the memorable evening. Columbia Pictures/The Weinstein Company/Shutterstock Beyoncé was named Entertainer of the Year at the 50th NAACP Image Awards. That same evening, her husband Jay-Z received the NAACP's President's Award. She also won the award in 2004. KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images Steve Harvey was the NAACP Entertainer of the Year in 2001. He referenced the loss of his parents in his acceptance speech and thanked them for teaching him where he comes from.

"I was a country boy from West Virginia ... I appreciate God for everything I've got," Harvey said. Rick Meyer/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images When Halle Berry took the stage at the NAACP Awards in 2000 to accept the Entertainer of the Year Award, she thanked her mother.

"This year has been the best year of my entire life ... thank you to my mother although her skin is White her heart is multicolored and her soul is one of passion and compassion, understanding for all people. I thank you for allowing me to grow in that environment." Harry Langdon/Archive Photos/Getty Images Will Smith launched to fame as a teen and hasn't stopped. As a young man on the rise, Smith was named Entertainer of the Year in 1999. Michael Jordan was also honored that same year with the Jackie Robinson Sports Award. Harry Belafonte received the Chairman's Award that evening and Lauryn Hill was given the Presidential Award. Columbia/Shutterstock Singer, songwriter and producer, Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds was named Entertainer of the Year in 1998. Throughout his career, Edmonds has won 12 Grammy Awards and is responsible for some of R&Bs biggest hits. He also co-founded LaFace Records with L. A. Reid and signed artists like TLC, Usher and Toni Braxton. Harry Langdon/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Denzel Washington was given the Entertainer of the Year Award in 1997. At this time in his career, he had just completed "The Preacher's Wife," co-starring Whitney Houston and had received his first Oscar nomination for "Cry Freedom" a decade earlier. Touchstone/Shutterstock Quincy Jones was named Entertainer of the Year in 1996. The music producer has won 28 Grammys over the course of his career and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2013. Shutterstock The late Whitney Houston won Entertainer of the Year in 1994. The award was presented to her by Denzel Washington. During that same ceremony, she also won Outstanding Female Artist for her role in "The Bodyguard." Her hit song, "I'm Every Woman" was awarded Outstanding Music Video. She won the same award in 1995. Wolf-Dieter Weißbach/picture alliance/Getty Images Michael Jackson was named Entertainer of the Year at the NAACP Image Awards in 1993. He took the stage and received a standing ovation and said that the NAACP stands for two things he cared deeply about, freedom and equality. Jackson added that he accepted the award on "behalf of the world's healing when all our brothers and sisters will be as free and as equal as we are today." Alan Greth/AP Just a few years after her Oscar-winning performance in "The Color Purple," Whoopi Goldberg had another hit in "Ghost." She won the NAACP Entertainer of the Year Award in 1990. Paramount Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis/Getty Images The Queen of Daytime talk, Oprah Winfrey, was given the prestigious Entertainer of the Year Award in 1989 and 1991 for her work on "The Oprah Winfrey Show." Winfrey wrapped her talk show in 2011 but she's still bringing millions of people together for conversation on AppleTV+ Jason Lee/AP Eddie Murphy was presented with Entertainer of the Year at the NAACP Image Awards in 1988. Murphy began his career doing stand up comedy and joined the cast of "Saturday Night Live." He has starred in hit films like "48 Hours," "Beverly Hills Cop," "Coming to America," and "The Nutty Professor." In 2021, he was inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame. Paramount Pictures/Everett Collection Lionel Richie was awarded Entertainer of the Year in 1987. The singer and song writer is the man behind "Easy," "Hello," and dozens of other hits we "Truly" love. Shutterstock Dionne Warwick received the award in 1986 but we'd been singing along with her long before that with hits like "Walk on By," "That's What Friends Are For," "I Say a Little Prayer," and "Don't Make Me Over." Beyond her music career, Warwick is known for her philanthropic work as UN Goodwill Ambassador and her brilliant Twitter wit. Richard Blanshard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Patti LaBelle received Entertainer of the Year at the 1985 and 1992 NAACP Image Awards. LaBelle began her career in the '60s as the frontwoman of the group Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles. The "Godmother of Soul" has had a singing and acting career that has spanned seven decades and she has sold more than 50 million records. Mary Evans/Zuma A look back at some of the NAACP Image Awards Entertainer of the Year winners Prev Next

Entertainer of the Year

Angela Bassett

Mary J. Blige

Quinta Brunson

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Outstanding Motion Picture

“A Jazzman’s Blues” (Netflix)

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

“Emancipation” (Apple TV)

“The Woman King” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

“TILL” (United Artists Releasing/Orion Pictures)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Daniel Kaluuya – “Nope” (Universal Pictures)

Jonathan Majors – “Devotion” (Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Joshua Boone – “A Jazzman’s Blues” (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown – “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul” (Focus Features)

Will Smith – “Emancipation” (Apple)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Danielle Deadwyler – “TILL” (United Artists Releasing/Orion Pictures)

Keke Palmer – “Alice” (Vertical Entertainment)

Letitia Wright – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

Regina Hall – “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul” (Focus Features)

Viola Davis – “The Woman King” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Aldis Hodge – Black Adam (Warner Bros. Pictures / New Line Cinema)

Cliff “Method Man” Smith – On The Come Up (Paramount Pictures)

Jalyn Hall – TILL (United Artists Releasing/Orion Pictures)

John Boyega – The Woman King (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Tenoch Huerta – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Angela Bassett – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

Danai Gurira – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

Janelle Monáe – “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

Lashana Lynch – “The Woman King” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Lupita Nyong’o – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Atlanta” (FX)

“black-ish” (ABC)

“Rap S**t” (HBO Max)

“The Wonder Years” (ABC)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – “black-ish” (ABC)

Cedric The Entertainer – “The Neighborhood” (CBS)

Donald Glover – “Atlanta” (FX)

Dulé Hill – “The Wonder Years” (ABC)

Mike Epps – “The Upshaws” (Netflix)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Loretta Devine – “Family Reunion” (Netflix)

Maya Rudolph – “Loot” (Apple TV+)

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Tichina Arnold – “The Neighborhood” (CBS)

Tracee Ellis Ross – “black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brian Tyree Henry – “Atlanta” (FX)

Deon Cole – “black-ish” (ABC)

Kenan Thompson – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Tyler James Williams – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

William Stanford Davis – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Janelle James – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Jenifer Lewis – “black-ish” (ABC)

Marsai Martin – “black-ish” (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Wanda Sykes – “The Upshaws” (Netflix)

Outstanding Drama Series

“Bel-Air” (Peacock)

“Bridgerton” (Netflix)

“Euphoria” (HBO Max)

“P-Valley” (Starz)

“Queen Sugar” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Damson Idris – “Snowfall” (FX)

Jabari Banks – “Bel-Air” (Peacock)

Kofi Siriboe – “Queen Sugar” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Nicco Annan – “P-Valley” (Starz)

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett – “9-1-1” (FOX)

Brandee Evans – “P-Valley” (Starz)

Queen Latifah – “The Equalizer” (CBS)

Rutina Wesley – “Queen Sugar” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Zendaya – “Euphoria” (HBO Max)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Adrian Holmes – “Bel-Air” (Peacock)

Amin Joseph – “Snowfall” (FX)

Caleb McLaughlin – “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Cliff “Method Man” Smith – “Power Book II: Ghost” (Starz)

J. Alphonse Nicholson – “P-Valley” (Starz)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Adjoa Andoh – “Bridgerton” (Netflix)

Bianca Lawson – “Queen Sugar” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Loretta Devine – “P-Valley” (Starz)

Susan Kelechi Watson – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Tina Lifford – “Queen Sugar” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

“Carl Weber’s The Black Hamptons” (BET Networks)

“From Scratch” (Netflix)

“The Best Man: The Final Chapters” (Peacock)

“The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” (Apple TV+)

“Women of the Movement” (ABC)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Morris Chestnut – “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” (Peacock)

Samuel L. Jackson – “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” (Apple TV+)

Terrence Howard – “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” (Peacock)

Trevante Rhodes – “Mike” (Hulu)

Wendell Pierce – “Don’t Hang Up” (Bounce TV)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Niecy Nash-Betts – “Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)

Regina Hall – “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” (Peacock)

Sanaa Lathan – “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” (Peacock)

Viola Davis – “The First Lady” (Showtime)

Zoe Saldaña – “From Scratch” (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Glynn Turman – “Women of the Movement” (ABC)

Keith David – “From Scratch” (Netflix)

Omar Benson Miller – “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” (Apple TV+)

Russell Hornsby – “Mike” (Hulu)

Terrence “TC” Carson – “A Wesley Christmas” (AMC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Alexis Floyd – “Inventing Anna” (Netflix)

Danielle Deadwyler – “From Scratch” (Netflix)

Melissa De Sousa – “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” (Peacock)

Nia Long – “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” (Peacock)

Phylicia Rashad – “Little America” (Apple TV+)