NAACP Image Awards 2023: How to watch and why the show still matters

Serena Williams waves to the crowd after winning the Australian Open in 2017. It was her 23rd grand slam singles title, breaking the record for the most titles by a woman in the Open era of professional tennis.
Serena Williams waves to the crowd after winning the Australian Open in 2017. It was her 23rd grand slam singles title, breaking the record for the most titles by a woman in the Open era of professional tennis.
Scott Barbour/Getty Images
Williams' father, Richard, coached her and her older sister, Venus, to play tennis at an early age. From left are Venus, Richard, Serena and mother Brandy.
Williams' father, Richard, coached her and her older sister, Venus, to play tennis at an early age. From left are Venus, Richard, Serena and mother Brandy.
Art Seitz/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Serena plays tennis in 1992. She and her sister spent their early years playing tennis in Compton, California, just outside of Los Angeles. They later moved to a tennis academy in Florida.
Serena plays tennis in 1992. She and her sister spent their early years playing tennis in Compton, California, just outside of Los Angeles. They later moved to a tennis academy in Florida.
Ken Levine/Getty Images
Serena sits with her father and sister Venus as Venus answers questions from the press in 1994. Venus turned professional at the age of 14. Her sister followed one year later when she was the same age.
Serena sits with her father and sister Venus as Venus answers questions from the press in 1994. Venus turned professional at the age of 14. Her sister followed one year later when she was the same age.
Al Bello/Getty Images
The Williams sisters and the Jensen brothers, Luke and Murphy, play an exhibition in New York's Times Square in 1997. It was part of the lead-up to the US Open.
The Williams sisters and the Jensen brothers, Luke and Murphy, play an exhibition in New York's Times Square in 1997. It was part of the lead-up to the US Open.
Gino Domenico/AP
Serena, left, walks past Venus as they played against each other in the second round of the Australian Open in 1998. It was Serena's first grand slam tournament. Venus won the match 7-6, 6-1.
Serena, left, walks past Venus as they played against each other in the second round of the Australian Open in 1998. It was Serena's first grand slam tournament. Venus won the match 7-6, 6-1.
Rick Stevens/AP
Serena plays at the French Open in 1998. She made it to the fourth round.
Serena plays at the French Open in 1998. She made it to the fourth round.
Tony Marshall/EMPICS/Getty Images
Serena won her first grand slam singles title in 1999, when she defeated Martina Hingis to win the US Open. She was the first Black woman to win a grand slam singles title since Althea Gibson in 1958.
Serena won her first grand slam singles title in 1999, when she defeated Martina Hingis to win the US Open. She was the first Black woman to win a grand slam singles title since Althea Gibson in 1958.
Richard Drew/AP
The sisters teamed up in doubles to win Olympic gold at the Sydney Olympics in 2000. They would also win doubles gold at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.
The sisters teamed up in doubles to win Olympic gold at the Sydney Olympics in 2000. They would also win doubles gold at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.
Neal Simpson/EMPICS/PA Images/Getty Images
Serena, left, and Venus stand with tennis great Billie Jean King after Venus defeated Serena to win the US Open final in 2001. It was Venus' fourth grand slam singles title.
Serena, left, and Venus stand with tennis great Billie Jean King after Venus defeated Serena to win the US Open final in 2001. It was Venus' fourth grand slam singles title.
Howard Earl Simmons/NY Daily News Archive/Getty Images
Serena plays against Janette Husarova at the French Open in 2002. Serena would go on to win the tournament for her second grand slam singles title, and she followed it up with three straight titles at Wimbledon, the US Open and then the Australian Open in 2003. It became known as the "Serena Slam."
Serena plays against Janette Husarova at the French Open in 2002. Serena would go on to win the tournament for her second grand slam singles title, and she followed it up with three straight titles at Wimbledon, the US Open and then the Australian Open in 2003. It became known as the "Serena Slam."
Bob Martin/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images
Serena poses with the trophy after winning her first Wimbledon title in 2002. She was No. 1 in the world at the age of 20.
Serena poses with the trophy after winning her first Wimbledon title in 2002. She was No. 1 in the world at the age of 20.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Serena serves during the Australian Open in 2003. She defeated her sister Venus in the final that year.
Serena serves during the Australian Open in 2003. She defeated her sister Venus in the final that year.
Adam Pretty/Getty Images
Serena signs autographs after a match in Key Biscayne, Florida, in 2004.
Serena signs autographs after a match in Key Biscayne, Florida, in 2004.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Venus and Serena sit with Vogue's Andre Leon Talley and Anna Wintour at a New York fashion show in 2008. Serena once studied fashion design at the the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale.
Venus and Serena sit with Vogue's Andre Leon Talley and Anna Wintour at a New York fashion show in 2008. Serena once studied fashion design at the the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale.
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for IMG
Serena cuts a ribbon at the opening of the Serena Williams Secondary School in Matooni, Kenya, in 2008. That year, she established the Serena Williams Foundation to help underprivileged children around the world.
Serena cuts a ribbon at the opening of the Serena Williams Secondary School in Matooni, Kenya, in 2008. That year, she established the Serena Williams Foundation to help underprivileged children around the world.
Simon Maina/AFP/Getty Images
Serena plays at Wimbledon in 2008.
Serena plays at Wimbledon in 2008.
Dubreuil Corinne/Abaca Press/Reuters
Williams attends a book signing in London in 2009.
Williams attends a book signing in London in 2009.
Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage/Getty Images
Williams is honored in 2009 as one of Glamour magazine's Women of the Year.
Williams is honored in 2009 as one of Glamour magazine's Women of the Year.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Williams screams at a line judge who called her for a foot fault during a semifinal match at the US Open in 2009. Williams lost the match and was fined a record $82,500. She was also placed on probation for two years.
Williams screams at a line judge who called her for a foot fault during a semifinal match at the US Open in 2009. Williams lost the match and was fined a record $82,500. She was also placed on probation for two years.
John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock
Williams laughs as women from the Kamba tribe dress her in traditional regalia to inaugurate a school she funded in Kenya's Wee village in 2010.
Williams laughs as women from the Kamba tribe dress her in traditional regalia to inaugurate a school she funded in Kenya's Wee village in 2010.
Tony Karumba/AFP/Getty Images
Williams demonstrates a proper backhand during a clinic held in Washington, DC, in 2011. That year, she underwent emergency treatment for a hematoma related to a pulmonary embolism, a blood clot in her lungs.
Williams demonstrates a proper backhand during a clinic held in Washington, DC, in 2011. That year, she underwent emergency treatment for a hematoma related to a pulmonary embolism, a blood clot in her lungs.
Toni L. Sandys/Washington Post/Getty Images
Williams plays against Victoria Azarenka at New York's Madison Square Garden in 2013.
Williams plays against Victoria Azarenka at New York's Madison Square Garden in 2013.
Ben Solomon/The New York Times/Redux
Williams celebrates after winning the US Open in 2013. It was her fifth US Open title and her 17th grand slam singles title.
Williams celebrates after winning the US Open in 2013. It was her fifth US Open title and her 17th grand slam singles title.
Michelle V. Agins/The New York Times/Redux
Williams jumps with the trophy after winning the US Open in 2014.
Williams jumps with the trophy after winning the US Open in 2014.
Michelle V. Agins/The New York Times/Redux
Williams dances with men's champion Novak Djokovic at the Wimbledon champions dinner in 2015.
Williams dances with men's champion Novak Djokovic at the Wimbledon champions dinner in 2015.
Thomas Lovelock/AP
Williams celebrates her Wimbledon title in 2016. It was her seventh win at Wimbledon, and her 22nd grand slam title. That tied her with Steffi Graf for the most singles titles in the Open era of professional tennis.
Williams celebrates her Wimbledon title in 2016. It was her seventh win at Wimbledon, and her 22nd grand slam title. That tied her with Steffi Graf for the most singles titles in the Open era of professional tennis.
Julian Finney/Getty Images
Williams is congratulated by her sister Venus after she defeated her at the Australian Open to win her 23rd grand slam singles title in 2017.
Williams is congratulated by her sister Venus after she defeated her at the Australian Open to win her 23rd grand slam singles title in 2017.
Scott Barbour/Getty Images
Williams and her fiance, Alexis Ohanian, attend the Met Gala in New York in 2017. Williams, who was pregnant with their first child, has spoken candidly about the complications she experienced following childbirth.
Williams and her fiance, Alexis Ohanian, attend the Met Gala in New York in 2017. Williams, who was pregnant with their first child, has spoken candidly about the complications she experienced following childbirth.
Benjamin Norman/The New York Times
Williams serves during a French Open match in 2018. A controversy erupted at the tournament when Williams wore a catsuit in her first grand slam match since becoming a mother. Shortly after the tournament, the French Tennis Federation instituted a dress code that critics denounced as racist and sexist.
Williams serves during a French Open match in 2018. A controversy erupted at the tournament when Williams wore a catsuit in her first grand slam match since becoming a mother. Shortly after the tournament, the French Tennis Federation instituted a dress code that critics denounced as racist and sexist.
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Williams waits for the trophy ceremony after she lost to Naomi Osaka in the US Open final in 2018.
Williams waits for the trophy ceremony after she lost to Naomi Osaka in the US Open final in 2018.
Jason Szenes/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Williams consoles Osaka, who was in tears after her US Open win in 2018. Osaka had denied her idol of a 24th grand slam title, and fans were booing after Williams had clashed with the chair umpire during the match.
Williams consoles Osaka, who was in tears after her US Open win in 2018. Osaka had denied her idol of a 24th grand slam title, and fans were booing after Williams had clashed with the chair umpire during the match.
Chang W. Lee/The New York Times/Redux
Williams plays at the US Open in 2019.
Williams plays at the US Open in 2019.
Michelle V. Agins/The New York Times/Redux
Williams walks the runway with her daughter, Alexis Ohanian Jr., during a fashion show launching her clothing line S by Serena in 2019.
Williams walks the runway with her daughter, Alexis Ohanian Jr., during a fashion show launching her clothing line S by Serena in 2019.
Thomas Concordia/Getty Images
Williams won the 2020 ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. It was her first title since becoming a mother in 2017. She donated her $43,000 prize money to Australian bushfire relief.
Williams won the 2020 ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. It was her first title since becoming a mother in 2017. She donated her $43,000 prize money to Australian bushfire relief.
Hannah Peters/Getty Images
Williams plays Osaka in the Australian Open semifinals in 2021.
Williams plays Osaka in the Australian Open semifinals in 2021.
Darrian Traynor/Getty Images
Williams wears custom Nike sneakers at the French Open in 2021. Williams partnered with Nike to launch a collection of athleisure wear created by emerging designers.
Williams wears custom Nike sneakers at the French Open in 2021. Williams partnered with Nike to launch a collection of athleisure wear created by emerging designers.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Wiliams winces in pain during a first-round Wimbledon match in 2021. She was forced to retire from the match due to the injury.
Wiliams winces in pain during a first-round Wimbledon match in 2021. She was forced to retire from the match due to the injury.
Jed Leicester/AELTC/Pool/Getty Images
Williams poses with her daughter and husband at a premiere of the film "King Richard" in 2021. The film is based on Williams' father and how he raised his girls to become tennis champions.
Williams poses with her daughter and husband at a premiere of the film "King Richard" in 2021. The film is based on Williams' father and how he raised his girls to become tennis champions.
Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Williams walks the runway during an Off-White fashion show in Paris in February. It was shortly after the death of the brand's founder, Virgil Abloh.
Williams walks the runway during an Off-White fashion show in Paris in February. It was shortly after the death of the brand's founder, Virgil Abloh.
Valerio Mezzanotti/The New York Times/Redux
Williams is joined by her sister Venus and "King Richard" star Will Smith at the Producers Guild Awards in March.
Williams is joined by her sister Venus and "King Richard" star Will Smith at the Producers Guild Awards in March.
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
The Williams sisters take a selfie backstage at the Academy Awards in March.
The Williams sisters take a selfie backstage at the Academy Awards in March.
Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S./Getty Images
Serena reacts during her first-round Wimbledon loss to Harmony Tan in June.
Serena reacts during her first-round Wimbledon loss to Harmony Tan in June.
Takuya Matsumoto/The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP
Serena waves to the crowd after losing in the first round of the Canadian Open on August 10. It was her first match since she announced that she would be retiring soon.
Serena waves to the crowd after losing in the first round of the Canadian Open on August 10. It was her first match since she announced that she would be retiring soon.
Cole Burston/Reuters
Fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium hold up signs showing their love for Williams after her first-round win at the US Open on August 29.
Fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium hold up signs showing their love for Williams after her first-round win at the US Open on August 29.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
Williams waves to the crowd after losing to Australia's Ajla Tomljanović in the third round of the US Open on September 2. "Thank you so much. You guys were amazing today," she told the crowd in an on-court interview after the match. "It's been a fun ride."
Williams waves to the crowd after losing to Australia's Ajla Tomljanović in the third round of the US Open on September 2. "Thank you so much. You guys were amazing today," she told the crowd in an on-court interview after the match. "It's been a fun ride."
Al Bello/Getty Images
CNN  — 

The 54th NAACP Image Awards is a week-long celebration of excellence in film, TV, music and literature that will culminate in a televised ceremony Saturday.

And while areas of the entertainment industry have worked to become more inclusive and diverse in recent years, Kyle Bowser, senior vice president of the NAACP’s Hollywood Bureau, told CNN the organization’s annual awards ceremony is still vital.

“We do have an underlying mission, and ours is to broaden the scope, widen the lens, if you will, in the critique and the evaluation of what excellence looks like,” he said.

Multiple honors have already been awarded, including outstanding ensemble cast in a motion picture for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” outstanding host in a talk or news/information program to Jennifer Hudson and outstanding breakthrough creative (television) to Quinta Brunson for her work on “Abbott Elementary.”

That’s not to say the main ceremony Saturday won’t have star power as well.

The presenters list alone is A-list Black Hollywood with talent like Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Taye Diggs, Issa Rae, Janelle Monáe, Jonathan Majors, Kerry Washington, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tracee Ellis Ross and Zendaya.

Jennifer Hudson in Respect - 2021
Jennifer Hudson in Respect - 2021
MGM/Moviestore/Shutterstock
A look back at some of the NAACP Image Awards Entertainer of the Year winners

Not to mention Queen Latifah hosting.

“It’s an honor to host the 54th NAACP Image Awards, especially in the year we are celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop,” she said in a statement. “This is a night to celebrate Black excellence and Black contribution to our industry and beyond. Celebrating one another, lifting each other up and you know we’ll have fun doing it!”

There will also be several high-profile award recipients such as Serena Williams receiving the Jackie Robinson Sports Award and Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade the President’s Award.

The ceremony will air live Saturday at 8:00 p.m ET on BET. It will simulcast across Paramount Global networks, including BET HER, CBS, CMT, Comedy Central, LOGO, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, POP TV, Smithsonian, TV Land, and VH1.

A list of nominees in some of the 80 categories follows below.

Jennifer Hudson was a double winner at the 2022 NAACP Image Awards, taking home Entertainer of the Year and Outstanding Actress for her performance as Aretha Franklin in "Respect." In her acceptance speech, she said the award show is "where I watched so many legends that inspired me ... the Arethas and the Patti LaBelles, the Halle Berrys, all of these legends."
Jennifer Hudson was a double winner at the 2022 NAACP Image Awards, taking home Entertainer of the Year and Outstanding Actress for her performance as Aretha Franklin in "Respect." In her acceptance speech, she said the award show is "where I watched so many legends that inspired me ... the Arethas and the Patti LaBelles, the Halle Berrys, all of these legends."
MGM/Moviestore/Shutterstock
Derrick Jones, also known as "D-Nice," was awarded Entertainer of the Year in 2021 for his uplifting Instagram Live dance parties during the Covid-19 pandemic. D-Nice, a native New Yorker, brought joy and great music into our homes with Club Quarantine.
Derrick Jones, also known as "D-Nice," was awarded Entertainer of the Year in 2021 for his uplifting Instagram Live dance parties during the Covid-19 pandemic. D-Nice, a native New Yorker, brought joy and great music into our homes with Club Quarantine.
John Parra/Getty Images
Lizzo won the award in 2020 and the "Cuz I Love You" singer talked about her mission to spread body positivity during her speech. "I just want to shout out all of the big Black girls that I bring on stage with me. I do that because I want them to know that they are the trophies."
Lizzo won the award in 2020 and the "Cuz I Love You" singer talked about her mission to spread body positivity during her speech. "I just want to shout out all of the big Black girls that I bring on stage with me. I do that because I want them to know that they are the trophies."
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Ava DuVernay took home Entertainer of the Year at the 49th NAACP Image Awards. DuVernay, a prolific producer and director of film and television series like "Queen Sugar," took the stage and joked, "I'm a director! I shouldn't be up here!" Some of DuVernay's other credits include "Selma" and the documentary "13th."
Ava DuVernay took home Entertainer of the Year at the 49th NAACP Image Awards. DuVernay, a prolific producer and director of film and television series like "Queen Sugar," took the stage and joked, "I'm a director! I shouldn't be up here!" Some of DuVernay's other credits include "Selma" and the documentary "13th."
Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was named Entertainer of the Year in 2017. Johnson dedicated his speech to his late grandfather and his dad. "Two very proud men of color, who came up from having nothing but, broke color barriers and blazed a path for me and so many others," he wrote in a caption on Instagram following his win.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was named Entertainer of the Year in 2017. Johnson dedicated his speech to his late grandfather and his dad. "Two very proud men of color, who came up from having nothing but, broke color barriers and blazed a path for me and so many others," he wrote in a caption on Instagram following his win.
New Line Cinema/Universal Pictures/Shutterstock
Michael B. Jordan won double in 2016, both for Entertainer of the Year and Outstanding Actor for his performance in "Creed." During his speech he humbly said, "I used to sneak into the Image Awards, and now I'm standing here as the Entertainer of the Year, which is mind-blowing."
Michael B. Jordan won double in 2016, both for Entertainer of the Year and Outstanding Actor for his performance in "Creed." During his speech he humbly said, "I used to sneak into the Image Awards, and now I'm standing here as the Entertainer of the Year, which is mind-blowing."
Mark Challender/NBCUniversal/Getty Images
Taraji P. Henson was named the NAACP Entertainer of the Year in 2015. She got praise for her roles in both "Empire" and in "No Good Deed."
Taraji P. Henson was named the NAACP Entertainer of the Year in 2015. She got praise for her roles in both "Empire" and in "No Good Deed."
"What it represents to me is that all of the beautiful people and faces and lives that I get to touch through the gift that God gave me," Henson said during her acceptance speech. "I take that very seriously. This means so much to me."
Fox Image Collection/Getty Images
Kevin Hart dedicated his award to his mother when he won Entertainer of the Year in 2014. He had multiple projects that year, including "Ride Along" and "About Last Night."
Kevin Hart dedicated his award to his mother when he won Entertainer of the Year in 2014. He had multiple projects that year, including "Ride Along" and "About Last Night."
"I'm on my toes right now," the actor and comedian joked when he reached the microphone, before becoming more serious. "Right now I am working hard towards my own dream and the fact that that dream is becoming a reality is unreal."
Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images
When Jamie Foxx took the stage to accept the Entertainer of the Year Award at the 44th NAACP Image Awards, he sang Fred Hammond's "No Weapon" as part of his acceptance speech. Foxx brought his daughter, Corinne Bishop with him for the memorable evening.
When Jamie Foxx took the stage to accept the Entertainer of the Year Award at the 44th NAACP Image Awards, he sang Fred Hammond's "No Weapon" as part of his acceptance speech. Foxx brought his daughter, Corinne Bishop with him for the memorable evening.
Columbia Pictures/The Weinstein Company/Shutterstock
Beyoncé was named Entertainer of the Year at the 50th NAACP Image Awards. That same evening, her husband Jay-Z received the NAACP's President's Award. She also won the award in 2004.
Beyoncé was named Entertainer of the Year at the 50th NAACP Image Awards. That same evening, her husband Jay-Z received the NAACP's President's Award. She also won the award in 2004.
KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images
Steve Harvey was the NAACP Entertainer of the Year in 2001. He referenced the loss of his parents in his acceptance speech and thanked them for teaching him where he comes from.
Steve Harvey was the NAACP Entertainer of the Year in 2001. He referenced the loss of his parents in his acceptance speech and thanked them for teaching him where he comes from.
"I was a country boy from West Virginia ... I appreciate God for everything I've got," Harvey said.
Rick Meyer/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
When Halle Berry took the stage at the NAACP Awards in 2000 to accept the Entertainer of the Year Award, she thanked her mother.
When Halle Berry took the stage at the NAACP Awards in 2000 to accept the Entertainer of the Year Award, she thanked her mother.
"This year has been the best year of my entire life ... thank you to my mother although her skin is White her heart is multicolored and her soul is one of passion and compassion, understanding for all people. I thank you for allowing me to grow in that environment."
Harry Langdon/Archive Photos/Getty Images
Will Smith launched to fame as a teen and hasn't stopped. As a young man on the rise, Smith was named Entertainer of the Year in 1999. Michael Jordan was also honored that same year with the Jackie Robinson Sports Award. Harry Belafonte received the Chairman's Award that evening and Lauryn Hill was given the Presidential Award.
Will Smith launched to fame as a teen and hasn't stopped. As a young man on the rise, Smith was named Entertainer of the Year in 1999. Michael Jordan was also honored that same year with the Jackie Robinson Sports Award. Harry Belafonte received the Chairman's Award that evening and Lauryn Hill was given the Presidential Award.
Columbia/Shutterstock
Singer, songwriter and producer, Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds was named Entertainer of the Year in 1998. Throughout his career, Edmonds has won 12 Grammy Awards and is responsible for some of R&Bs biggest hits. He also co-founded LaFace Records with L. A. Reid and signed artists like TLC, Usher and Toni Braxton.
Singer, songwriter and producer, Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds was named Entertainer of the Year in 1998. Throughout his career, Edmonds has won 12 Grammy Awards and is responsible for some of R&Bs biggest hits. He also co-founded LaFace Records with L. A. Reid and signed artists like TLC, Usher and Toni Braxton.
Harry Langdon/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Denzel Washington was given the Entertainer of the Year Award in 1997. At this time in his career, he had just completed "The Preacher's Wife," co-starring Whitney Houston and had received his first Oscar nomination for "Cry Freedom" a decade earlier.
Denzel Washington was given the Entertainer of the Year Award in 1997. At this time in his career, he had just completed "The Preacher's Wife," co-starring Whitney Houston and had received his first Oscar nomination for "Cry Freedom" a decade earlier.
Touchstone/Shutterstock
Quincy Jones was named Entertainer of the Year in 1996. The music producer has won 28 Grammys over the course of his career and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.
Quincy Jones was named Entertainer of the Year in 1996. The music producer has won 28 Grammys over the course of his career and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.
Shutterstock
The late Whitney Houston won Entertainer of the Year in 1994. The award was presented to her by Denzel Washington. During that same ceremony, she also won Outstanding Female Artist for her role in "The Bodyguard." Her hit song, "I'm Every Woman" was awarded Outstanding Music Video. She won the same award in 1995.
The late Whitney Houston won Entertainer of the Year in 1994. The award was presented to her by Denzel Washington. During that same ceremony, she also won Outstanding Female Artist for her role in "The Bodyguard." Her hit song, "I'm Every Woman" was awarded Outstanding Music Video. She won the same award in 1995.
Wolf-Dieter Weißbach/picture alliance/Getty Images
Michael Jackson was named Entertainer of the Year at the NAACP Image Awards in 1993. He took the stage and received a standing ovation and said that the NAACP stands for two things he cared deeply about, freedom and equality. Jackson added that he accepted the award on "behalf of the world's healing when all our brothers and sisters will be as free and as equal as we are today."
Michael Jackson was named Entertainer of the Year at the NAACP Image Awards in 1993. He took the stage and received a standing ovation and said that the NAACP stands for two things he cared deeply about, freedom and equality. Jackson added that he accepted the award on "behalf of the world's healing when all our brothers and sisters will be as free and as equal as we are today."
Alan Greth/AP
Just a few years after her Oscar-winning performance in "The Color Purple," Whoopi Goldberg had another hit in "Ghost." She won the NAACP Entertainer of the Year Award in 1990.
Just a few years after her Oscar-winning performance in "The Color Purple," Whoopi Goldberg had another hit in "Ghost." She won the NAACP Entertainer of the Year Award in 1990.
Paramount Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis/Getty Images
The Queen of Daytime talk, Oprah Winfrey, was given the prestigious Entertainer of the Year Award in 1989 and 1991 for her work on "The Oprah Winfrey Show." Winfrey wrapped her talk show in 2011 but she's still bringing millions of people together for conversation on AppleTV+
The Queen of Daytime talk, Oprah Winfrey, was given the prestigious Entertainer of the Year Award in 1989 and 1991 for her work on "The Oprah Winfrey Show." Winfrey wrapped her talk show in 2011 but she's still bringing millions of people together for conversation on AppleTV+
Jason Lee/AP
Eddie Murphy was presented with Entertainer of the Year at the NAACP Image Awards in 1988. Murphy began his career doing stand up comedy and joined the cast of "Saturday Night Live." He has starred in hit films like "48 Hours," "Beverly Hills Cop," "Coming to America," and "The Nutty Professor." In 2021, he was inducted into
Eddie Murphy was presented with Entertainer of the Year at the NAACP Image Awards in 1988. Murphy began his career doing stand up comedy and joined the cast of "Saturday Night Live." He has starred in hit films like "48 Hours," "Beverly Hills Cop," "Coming to America," and "The Nutty Professor." In 2021, he was inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame.
Paramount Pictures/Everett Collection
Lionel Richie was awarded Entertainer of the Year in 1987. The singer and song writer is the man behind "Easy," "Hello," and dozens of other hits we "Truly" love.
Lionel Richie was awarded Entertainer of the Year in 1987. The singer and song writer is the man behind "Easy," "Hello," and dozens of other hits we "Truly" love.
Shutterstock
Dionne Warwick received the award in 1986 but we'd been singing along with her long before that with hits like "Walk on By," "That's What Friends Are For," "I Say a Little Prayer," and "Don't Make Me Over." Beyond her music career, Warwick is known for her philanthropic work as UN Goodwill Ambassador and her brilliant Twitter wit.
Dionne Warwick received the award in 1986 but we'd been singing along with her long before that with hits like "Walk on By," "That's What Friends Are For," "I Say a Little Prayer," and "Don't Make Me Over." Beyond her music career, Warwick is known for her philanthropic work as UN Goodwill Ambassador and her brilliant Twitter wit.
Richard Blanshard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Patti LaBelle received Entertainer of the Year at the 1985 and 1992 NAACP Image Awards. LaBelle began her career in the '60s as the frontwoman of the group Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles. The "Godmother of Soul" has had a singing and acting career that has spanned seven decades and she has sold more than 50 million records.
Patti LaBelle received Entertainer of the Year at the 1985 and 1992 NAACP Image Awards. LaBelle began her career in the '60s as the frontwoman of the group Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles. The "Godmother of Soul" has had a singing and acting career that has spanned seven decades and she has sold more than 50 million records.
Mary Evans/Zuma
Entertainer of the Year

Angela Bassett

Mary J. Blige

Quinta Brunson

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Outstanding Motion Picture

“A Jazzman’s Blues” (Netflix)

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

“Emancipation” (Apple TV)

“The Woman King” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

“TILL” (United Artists Releasing/Orion Pictures)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Daniel Kaluuya – “Nope” (Universal Pictures)

Jonathan Majors – “Devotion” (Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Joshua Boone – “A Jazzman’s Blues” (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown – “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul” (Focus Features)

Will Smith – “Emancipation” (Apple)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Danielle Deadwyler – “TILL” (United Artists Releasing/Orion Pictures)

Keke Palmer – “Alice” (Vertical Entertainment)

Letitia Wright – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

Regina Hall – “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul” (Focus Features)

Viola Davis – “The Woman King” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Aldis Hodge – Black Adam (Warner Bros. Pictures / New Line Cinema)

Cliff “Method Man” Smith – On The Come Up (Paramount Pictures)

Jalyn Hall – TILL (United Artists Releasing/Orion Pictures)

John Boyega – The Woman King (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Tenoch Huerta – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Angela Bassett – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

Danai Gurira – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

Janelle Monáe – “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

Lashana Lynch – “The Woman King” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Lupita Nyong’o – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Atlanta” (FX)

“black-ish” (ABC)

“Rap S**t” (HBO Max)

“The Wonder Years” (ABC)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – “black-ish” (ABC)

Cedric The Entertainer – “The Neighborhood” (CBS)

Donald Glover – “Atlanta” (FX)

Dulé Hill – “The Wonder Years” (ABC)

Mike Epps – “The Upshaws” (Netflix)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Loretta Devine – “Family Reunion” (Netflix)

Maya Rudolph – “Loot” (Apple TV+)

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Tichina Arnold – “The Neighborhood” (CBS)

Tracee Ellis Ross – “black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brian Tyree Henry – “Atlanta” (FX)

Deon Cole – “black-ish” (ABC)

Kenan Thompson – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Tyler James Williams – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

William Stanford Davis – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Janelle James – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Jenifer Lewis – “black-ish” (ABC)

Marsai Martin – “black-ish” (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Wanda Sykes – “The Upshaws” (Netflix)

Outstanding Drama Series

“Bel-Air” (Peacock)

“Bridgerton” (Netflix)

“Euphoria” (HBO Max)

“P-Valley” (Starz)

“Queen Sugar” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Damson Idris – “Snowfall” (FX)

Jabari Banks – “Bel-Air” (Peacock)

Kofi Siriboe – “Queen Sugar” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Nicco Annan – “P-Valley” (Starz)

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett – “9-1-1” (FOX)

Brandee Evans – “P-Valley” (Starz)

Queen Latifah – “The Equalizer” (CBS)

Rutina Wesley – “Queen Sugar” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Zendaya – “Euphoria” (HBO Max)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Adrian Holmes – “Bel-Air” (Peacock)

Amin Joseph – “Snowfall” (FX)

Caleb McLaughlin – “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Cliff “Method Man” Smith – “Power Book II: Ghost” (Starz)

J. Alphonse Nicholson – “P-Valley” (Starz)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Adjoa Andoh – “Bridgerton” (Netflix)

Bianca Lawson – “Queen Sugar” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Loretta Devine – “P-Valley” (Starz)

Susan Kelechi Watson – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Tina Lifford – “Queen Sugar” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

“Carl Weber’s The Black Hamptons” (BET Networks)

“From Scratch” (Netflix)

“The Best Man: The Final Chapters” (Peacock)

“The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” (Apple TV+)

“Women of the Movement” (ABC)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Morris Chestnut – “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” (Peacock)

Samuel L. Jackson – “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” (Apple TV+)

Terrence Howard – “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” (Peacock)

Trevante Rhodes – “Mike” (Hulu)

Wendell Pierce – “Don’t Hang Up” (Bounce TV)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Niecy Nash-Betts – “Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)

Regina Hall – “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” (Peacock)

Sanaa Lathan – “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” (Peacock)

Viola Davis – “The First Lady” (Showtime)

Zoe Saldaña – “From Scratch” (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Glynn Turman – “Women of the Movement” (ABC)

Keith David – “From Scratch” (Netflix)

Omar Benson Miller – “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” (Apple TV+)

Russell Hornsby – “Mike” (Hulu)

Terrence “TC” Carson – “A Wesley Christmas” (AMC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Alexis Floyd – “Inventing Anna” (Netflix)

Danielle Deadwyler – “From Scratch” (Netflix)

Melissa De Sousa – “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” (Peacock)

Nia Long – “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” (Peacock)

Phylicia Rashad – “Little America” (Apple TV+)

