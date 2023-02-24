sharpen brain health sanjay head on
Crossword puzzles won't make your brain sharper, but here's what will
03:27 - Source: CNN
Your Health 16 videos
sharpen brain health sanjay head on
Crossword puzzles won't make your brain sharper, but here's what will
03:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sleep specialist has 4 tips to help stop snoring
01:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
thumb test dementia 5
Is it forgetfulness or dementia? This is how your doctor finds out
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Teenage girl using a smartphone on a bed social media and addiction concept
Harvard psychiatrist says this is the secret to happiness
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
growth mindset frustrated face
This 95-second video will help you build a habit for good
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ezekiel Emanuel headshot
Leading US doctor says he won't get treatment if he gets cancer after 75
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
An electron microscopic (EM) image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles as well as crescents and spherical particles of immature virions, obtained from a clinical human skin sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak in this undated image obtained by Reuters on May 18, 2022. Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regnery/CDC/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
What is mpox? Dr. Gupta explains how this rare virus spreads
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gupta nfl
CNN gets rare inside look at NFL protocol that saved Damar Hamlin's life
05:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Doctor explains what RSV symptoms to look for
01:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
choose an avocado
Don't just squeeze. Check this spot to see if your avocado is ripe
01:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cpr
If you don't know how to perform CPR, watch this
03:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 water glass STOCK
Study: Staying hydrate lowers risk for disease, premature death
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mother daughter cohen pkg
'Does this mean I die?': Child's question when she was told her lifesaving medicine isn't available
03:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
sanjay gupta top ten health stories wellness cprog_00000000.png
Sanjay Gupta wraps up the top 10 health stories of 2022
07:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sympathetic woman hugging friend with EMPATHY and SUPPORT. Friendship concept between two best friends
Reporter breaks down science behind global empathy study
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VIDEO THUMBNAIL Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome 1
'We're born with this and will never be free:' Hear stories from people with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome
05:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN

Editor’s Note: Listen now as the Chasing Life podcast gets an inside look at a clinic treating kids with problematic media use.

CNN  — 

It is indisputable that many of us spend much of our lives in front of our screens – especially our phones.

What’s also indisputable is that some of those activities can take us down a spiraling, time-suck rabbit hole.

In fact, 31% of US adults and 46% of US teens say they are on the internet “almost constantly,” according to Pew Research Surveys from 2021 and 2022.

How much is too much? Sometimes it’s hard to know. But sometimes, the answer is much more obvious. It was for Jerome Yankey. He was a college freshman when he noticed that his use of social media, specifically TikTok, had become problematic.

“It just kind of started to really wear on me physically first, I think, because that was when I was just scrolling for hours, not going to sleep – it was taking hours out of my day. I wasn’t really doing much else in my free time,” he explained.

When the toll shifted from physical to mental, quashing his creativity and warping his sense of worth, he decided he needed to quit. And he did it cold turkey – no easy feat.

Cute infant baby boy barefoot using a tablet sitting on the flloor, his unrecognizable mother helping him to hold gadget. Real people life concept.
Cute infant baby boy barefoot using a tablet sitting on the flloor, his unrecognizable mother helping him to hold gadget. Real people life concept.
Iryna Inshyna/Adobe Stock

Your child's academic success may start with their screen time as infants, study says

Yankey is far from alone. The 2022 Pew Research Survey of US teens found that 67% of them use TikTok, and among those, 16% use it “almost constantly.” That number is even higher among the 95% of teens who use YouTube, with 19% using it “almost constantly.”

Am I addicted?

For now, internet addiction is not an official clinical diagnosis. There are still a lot of questions about whether it qualifies as a mental health disorder on its own or whether it should be considered part of another mental health condition. There are also questions about how to define it, measure it, test it and treat it.

Most experts do agree, though, that regardless of whether it is a true “addiction” or something else, too much screen time can have bad effects, especially for kids.

That’s where Dr. Michael Rich comes in. A self-described “mediatrician,” Rich treats young patients with what he calls problematic media use at the Clinic for Interactive Media Disorders (which he co-directs) at Boston Children’s Hospital.

Two little siblings sitting next to each other. They are spending their free time watching their phones on a couch, playing or watching cartoons. In the living room. From behind.
Two little siblings sitting next to each other. They are spending their free time watching their phones on a couch, playing or watching cartoons. In the living room. From behind.
zzdim/Adobe Stock

Kids' average daily screen use increased by more than an hour and twenty minutes during the pandemic, analysis finds

“Where the problem comes in is when their day-to-day functions are impaired in some way,” he said. “They’re not getting enough sleep. They are overeating. They are missing school or falling asleep in school. They are withdrawing from their friends.”

He likes to stay away from the addiction model.

Get CNN Health's weekly newsletter

Sign up here to get The Results Are In with Dr. Sanjay Gupta every Tuesday from the CNN Health team.

“We as a society use the term addiction as pejorative. We think of addicts as weak people with weak character … and we approach addiction, frankly, still as something to be punished rather than healed,” he said.

Rich also doesn’t think technology is the cause of his patients’ problems, but rather, it amplifies them. And he has a counterintuitive approach to helping his young patients, who are often coping with other issues – like anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder or just plain old stress. Listen to how they learn how to wean themselves off their devices and adopt a healthier relationship with their electronics.

For more of Dr. Sanjay Gupta’s conversation with mediatrician Dr. Michael Rich and to hear from his patients, listen to the full podcast here. Tune in next Tuesday as the Chasing Life podcast explores how to break up with your phone.