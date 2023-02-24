CNN —

A doctor describes an often-overlooked danger of grilling out, a Wyoming state trooper has a scary near miss, and Bernie Sanders lives up to his grumpy reputation. These are the must-see videos of the week.

Hear doctor’s advice before your next cookout

Doctor makes shocking discovery after 4-year-old had excruciating ear pain at a BBQ

Dr. Meghan Martin, known on TikTok as Beachgem10, is a pediatric emergency medicine doctor. She shared her most memorable case, and the final diagnosis might surprise you.

State trooper’s near miss

Dashcam shows speeding semitruck inches from striking state trooper

Japan’s mystery sphere

See the mysterious object baffling onlookers and officials in Japan

A large metal object appeared on a beach in Japan and shocked eyewitnesses and officials who have no idea what it is or where it came from.

Bernie Sanders crashes a TikTok

Beat it, mittens. See the new viral Bernie Sanders moment that has the internet talking

It was just another dancing TikTok video until Sen. Bernie Sanders stumbled into the frame. CNN’s Jeanne Moos has more on the viral moment.

‘Last of Us’ Oopsie

Eagle-eyed fans of hit show spot error

Can you spot the flub eagle-eyed fans found in the hit series “The Last of Us”? CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.