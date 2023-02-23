US President Joe Biden, left, walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his surprise visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday, February 20.

Produced by CNN Digital's Photo Team

US President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday — his first trip to the country since Russia's invasion began a year ago.

While in Kyiv, Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and announced a half-billion dollars in new assistance, including more military equipment.

"One year later, Kyiv stands. And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands," Biden said.

Here are some of the stories that made headlines over the past week, as well as some photos that caught our eye.