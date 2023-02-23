Lloyd Austin
CNN exclusive: Pentagon chief's prediction about Russia's war in Ukraine
01:34 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Lloyd Austin
CNN exclusive: Pentagon chief's prediction about Russia's war in Ukraine
01:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kevin McCarthy Tucker Carlson Split file
Hear why Kevin McCarthy gave Jan. 6 security footage to Tucker Carlson
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Chokwe Antar Lumumba
Mayor reacts to bill that could have White-appointed court system for majority-Black city
03:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nikki haley vpx
Hear what Nikki Haley said about Confederate history in 2010 interview
03:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
maggie haberman emily kohrs SPLIT
See Maggie Haberman's reaction to Trump grand jury foreperson's statements
02:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US President Joe Biden sits on a train with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan as he goes over his speech marking the one-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine after a surprise visit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Kyiv on February 20, 2023. (Photo by Evan Vucci / POOL / AFP) (Photo by EVAN VUCCI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Train transporting Biden in Ukraine now dubbed 'Rail Force One'
03:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jordan Klepper daily show clip
Former Trump supporter tells 'Daily Show' contributor why he stopped supporting Trump
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Emily Kohrs
Foreperson reacts to Trump's claim that he gets total exoneration in GA probe
06:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and US President Joe Biden
Historian explains the importance of Biden's framing of Russia's war with Ukraine
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
solo general
Hear retired brigadier general explain 'significance' of Biden's visit to Ukraine
02:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
piers santos intv vpx
'Why would you lie about something like that?': Piers Morgan confronts George Santos in TV interview
03:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, and former US President Donald Trump.
Trump lashes out at Ron DeSantis on social media
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Alejandro Mayorkas SCREENGRAB
Homeland Security chief pushes back on impeachment talk
01:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Fox News Text 2
'He could easily destroy us': See Tucker Carlson's private text about Trump
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
reps mccaul turner intv ISO sotu 021923
GOP lawmakers react to Chinese diplomat mocking US response
03:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
18 February 2023, Bavaria, Munich: Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States, attends the Security Conference. The 59th Munich Security Conference (MSC) will take place from February 17 to 19, 2023, at the Bayerischer Hof Hotel in Munich.
US formally accuses Russian forces of crimes against humanity
03:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN

You can watch the full interview with Lloyd Austin on “CNN This Morning” on Friday at 6 a.m. ET.

CNN  — 

The US believes the training and equipment it is providing Ukraine will “change the dynamics on the battlefield” in the war against Russia and allow Kyiv’s forces to “breach Russian defenses,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in an interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins for “CNN This Morning” on Thursday.

“We’re training and equipping several brigades of mechanized infantry — that’s a pretty substantial capability,” Austin said. “In addition to that, additional artillery, and so they’ll have the ability to breach Russian defenses and maneuver, and I think that will create a different dynamic.”

Austin’s comments come as the war in Ukraine reaches the one-year mark, with seemingly no end in sight. It also comes on the heels of a highly secretive and surprise visit to Kyiv by President Joe Biden, which aimed to send a stark message about the strength of the two nations’ alliance to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Indeed, Austin echoed a common sentiment among other American officials, including Biden, to CNN, reiterating that the US will stick with Ukraine for as long as it takes.

“As long as Ukraine continues to conduct operations and continues to work to take back its sovereign territory, we’ll be there with them,” he said, adding that “the international community will be with Ukraine once the fighting stops.”

A mural depicting mercenaries of Russia's Wagner Group that reads: "Wagner Group - Russian knights" vandalized with paint on a wall in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
A mural depicting mercenaries of Russia's Wagner Group that reads: "Wagner Group - Russian knights" vandalized with paint on a wall in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
Darko Vojinovic/AP

Russian warlord's feud with Putin's generals explodes into the open with gruesome PR campaign

The US and its allies have provided billions of dollars’ worth of ammunition, weapons systems, and training to the Ukrainians since the war began one year ago – $29.8 billion of that coming from the US alone since the beginning of Russia’s invasion. Recently that has included significant items like the Patriot missile system and M1 Abrams tanks, though both require substantial training and maintenance capabilities.

Those additional capabilities will make all the difference, Austin said.

“I think the things that we’re doing, the capability that we’re providing – again, capability, not just a platform – the capabilities that we’re providing I think will enable the Ukrainians begin to change the dynamics on the battlefield,” he said. “And so rather than having a stalemate, what you’ll probably see is Ukrainians shaping this fight so they can create opportunities for themselves and exploit those opportunities going forward.”

Austin said in Brussels last week that countries involved in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group have been “working hard” to ensure Ukraine has the capability it needs to create “the effects on the battlefield they want to create,” particularly in a renewed offensive he expects Ukraine to launch this spring.

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, soldiers take part in a drill during a visit by Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, at a military base in Chiayi in southwestern Taiwan, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. President Tsai visited a military base Friday to observe drills while rival China protested the passage of a U.S. Navy destroyer through the Taiwan Strait, as tensions between the sides showed no sign of abating in the new year. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, soldiers take part in a drill during a visit by Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, at a military base in Chiayi in southwestern Taiwan, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. President Tsai visited a military base Friday to observe drills while rival China protested the passage of a U.S. Navy destroyer through the Taiwan Strait, as tensions between the sides showed no sign of abating in the new year. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)
Taiwan Presidential Office/AP

US plans to expand training of Taiwanese forces

Meanwhile, US officials have said China could be preparing to provide lethal military aid to Russia. Austin said he had not yet seen China do so, but that China “hasn’t taken that off the table for sure.”

“I’ve engaged my counterpart early on and told him that this would be a very bad mistake if China were to do this. It would complicate things,” he said.

Ultimately, the war will most likely “end with some sort of negotiation,” Austin told CNN. In recent months, the prospect of negotiations taking place have seemed unlikely as Russia has continued to bombard Ukrainian infrastructure and population centers.

“[W]hat the Ukrainians are interested in is getting the Russians out of their sovereign territory,” he said. “And I think that’s probably going to be their going-in point, but I’ll let the Ukrainians speak for themselves.”

CNN’s Betsy Klein contributed reporting.