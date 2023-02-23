cdc flu virus
Seasonal flu: What you need to know
01:46 - Source: CNN
Your Health 16 videos
cdc flu virus
Seasonal flu: What you need to know
01:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
how to stop snoring old fashioned
Sleep specialist has 4 tips to help stop snoring
01:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
thumb test dementia 5
Is it forgetfulness or dementia? This is how your doctor finds out
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Teenage girl using a smartphone on a bed social media and addiction concept
Harvard psychiatrist says this is the secret to happiness
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
growth mindset frustrated face
This 95-second video will help you build a habit for good
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ezekiel Emanuel headshot
Leading US doctor says he won't get treatment if he gets cancer after 75
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
An electron microscopic (EM) image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles as well as crescents and spherical particles of immature virions, obtained from a clinical human skin sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak in this undated image obtained by Reuters on May 18, 2022. Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regnery/CDC/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
What is mpox? Dr. Gupta explains how this rare virus spreads
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gupta nfl
CNN gets rare inside look at NFL protocol that saved Damar Hamlin's life
05:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Dr Daniel Guzman SCREENGRAB October 23 2022
Doctor explains what RSV symptoms to look for
01:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
choose an avocado
Don't just squeeze. Check this spot to see if your avocado is ripe
01:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cpr
If you don't know how to perform CPR, watch this
03:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 water glass STOCK
Study: Staying hydrate lowers risk for disease, premature death
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mother daughter cohen pkg
'Does this mean I die?': Child's question when she was told her lifesaving medicine isn't available
03:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
sanjay gupta top ten health stories wellness cprog_00000000.png
Sanjay Gupta wraps up the top 10 health stories of 2022
07:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sympathetic woman hugging friend with EMPATHY and SUPPORT. Friendship concept between two best friends
Reporter breaks down science behind global empathy study
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VIDEO THUMBNAIL Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome 1
'We're born with this and will never be free:' Hear stories from people with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome
05:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

The 2022-2023 flu shot reduced the risk of flu-related hospitalization by nearly three quarters among children andby nearly half among adults, according to new data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Vaccinated adults were also about half as likely to have flu-related illness and emergency department visits.

The data, presented at CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting on Wednesday, showed consistent benefit across five vaccine effectiveness studies.

“Vaccination provided substantial protection against inpatient, emergency department and outpatient illness across all ages,” said Dr. Mark Tenforde, a medical officer in the CDC’s Influenza Division.

Young woman suffering from cold
Young woman suffering from cold
sebra/Adobe Stock

Scientists finally know why people get more colds and flu in winter

Tenforde added that flu vaccination provided important protection among adults 65 and older, and people who are immunocompromised – groups that are less likely to have an immune response to vaccination, and are more likely to develop serious flu complications.

Experts say the flu shot is providing better protection than previous years. Results presented by one surveillance network showed that adults who had received their flu shot were 44% less likely to visit an emergency department or urgent care center and 39% less likely to be hospitalized due to flu illness or complications, compared to 25% vaccine effectiveness at preventing emergency department or urgent care visits and hospitalization during the 2021-2022 season.

The 2022-23 flu season was more severe and peaked earlier than previous seasons, with late November hospitalization rates reaching levels that aren’t typically seen until December or January.

This season also saw the highest number pediatric flu deaths since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, with 111 deaths reported.

“This is unfortunately more than in 2020-21, for which one was recorded, and 2021-22, for which 45 were recorded,” said Dr. Lisa Grohskopf, a medical officer in the CDC’s Influenza Division and lead for the CDC’s Vaccine Policy Unit.

Get CNN Health's weekly newsletter

Sign up here to get The Results Are In with Dr. Sanjay Gupta every Tuesday from the CNN Health team.

Grohskopf said it was too soon to know whether any of these children had underlying health conditions, but previous research from the CDC showed that most pediatric deaths were among unvaccinated children.

Flu activity in the US is currently low, with roughly 1.7% of tests positive for the virus, but experts say it’s still not too late to get your shot.

“These data underscore that flu vaccination can offer substantial benefit against flu and its potentially serious complications,” the CDC says on its website. “While flu activity has returned to low levels at this time, CDC continues to recommend annual vaccination as long as flu is spreading in the community.”