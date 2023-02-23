Rihanna set to perform at the 2023 Oscars

CNN —

Please don’t stop the music for Rihanna – she’s not done yet.

Fresh off of her record-breaking 2023 Super Bowl Halftime performance, Rihanna is set to perform “Lift Me Up” from Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” during the Oscars telecast on March 12, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Thursday.

“Lift Me Up” was co-written by Rihanna, Tems, Ludwig Göransson and the film’s director Ryan Coogler. The ballad is nominated for best original song at this year’s Oscars, marking Rihanna’s first-ever Academy Award nomination.

“Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga and BloodPop, written for “Top Gun: Maverick,” is also nominated in the best original song category. Other films with songs nominated are “Tell It like a Woman,” “RRR” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Rihanna performs during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show on Sunday, February 12. Matt Slocum/AP Rihanna performed a medley of her greatest hits during the 13-minute show. Matt Slocum/AP A wide view of the performance at State Farm Stadium. David J. Phillip/AP Rihanna performed with dozens of backup dancers. Anthony Behar/Sipa USA/AP Rihanna began the show on a suspended platform and performed her song "B**** Better Have My Money." Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Some of the hits she performed were "We Found Love" and "Umbrella." Ashley Landis/AP Rihanna has said that Prince's 2007 halftime performance is one of her favorites and that she "watched Beyonce's halftime performances a couple of times" to prepare. David J. Phillip/AP Rihanna's last album released in 2016. She has not toured since the concerts accompanying that project's release. Matt Slocum/AP The singer ended her show by performing her song "Diamonds." Brynn Anderson/AP Fireworks go off over the stadium during the performance. Caitlin O'Hara/Reuters Rihanna prepares before the show. Seth Wenig/AP The Super Bowl halftime show, in photos Prev Next

It’s already been a huge year for Rihanna. Earlier this month, the nine-time Grammy-winner announced she’s expecting another child with rapper A$AP Rocky following the Super Bowl, where she performed live for the first time in seven years.

“Wakanda Forever” is nominated for five Oscars this season and made history with its star Angela Bassett earning the first-ever acting nomination for a Marvel film. Bassett earned one previous acting nomination for her portrayal of Tina Turner in 1993’s Turner biopic “What’s Love Got to Do With It?”

The Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday March 12 at 8pm EST/5pm PST.