CNN —

Jesse Lee Soffer knew he would be asked why he decided to leave his role as Det. Jay Halstead on “Chicago P.D.” after more than nine seasons.

“I’ve thought so hard about how to answer this question — and there’s no good answer,” he told Variety. “Except I was ready for more.”

Viewers of the popular NBC series may not be happy about it, especially given that during this season the character got a bigger storyline with a promotion at work and a marriage.

But Soffer told the publication “Eventually, you know the character so well, there’s not much that can shift or transform.”

“I really wanted to grow and expand, and we’ve only got this one trip,” the actor, 38, said. “If I signed up again, it would have been for another three years. I would have turned 40 on the show. I thought, ‘You know what? It’s time to take a risk.”

Soffer added “It was one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make in my life.”

“Let’s be honest: I love the fans of our show so much, and I love my fans,” he said. “I know that they’re still grieving this, and to some degree, I am too.”

“Chicago P.D.” airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC and the next day on Peacock.